South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Touch ₹40? Latest Technical Analysis & Forecast
South Indian Bank’s stock is gaining attention in 2025 as it consolidates near recent highs. Currently trading around ₹29.24, the stock has shown resilience amid market volatility. Investors are now eyeing whether it can break past key resistance levels and aim for ₹40 by 2025.
Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, fundamental updates, and potential share price targets.
Current Market Data
-
Current Price: ₹29.24 (as of July 22, 2025)
-
52-Week Range: ₹22.27 – ₹32.25
-
Market Sentiment: Neutral to bullish
-
Analyst Average Target: ₹34.5 (12-month forecast)
Technical Analysis
Moving Averages
-
50-Day Moving Average: ₹29.0
-
200-Day Moving Average: ₹25.8
Trading above both averages, indicating a positive trend.
Momentum Indicators
-
RSI: 53 (neutral, with room for upward movement)
-
MACD: Shows a bullish crossover, hinting at potential upward momentum.
Support & Resistance Levels
|Type
|Price (₹)
|Support
|29.0
|Resistance
|32.3
A breakout above ₹32.3 could push the stock towards higher targets in 2025.
Fundamental Performance
-
Q1 FY26 Net Profit: ₹322 crore, up 9.6% YoY.
-
CASA Growth: 9% YoY, strengthening the deposit base.
-
Asset Quality:
-
Gross NPA: 3.2%
-
Net NPA: 0.9%
These fundamentals indicate improving financial health for the bank.
-
Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Price (₹)
|Short-Term
|31 – 33
|Next 12 Months
|34 – 35
|2025 End
|35 – 40
-
Base Case: ₹34–35
-
Bullish Scenario: ₹40 if growth and sentiment remain positive.
Risks to Watch
-
Banking Sector Volatility: Sensitive to RBI’s policy and interest rate changes.
-
Resistance Levels: Difficulty in breaking ₹32.5 could limit growth.
-
Broader Market Sentiment: External factors like inflation and GDP growth could impact momentum.
Should You Invest?
South Indian Bank offers a promising upside potential with strong technical backing and improving fundamentals. An entry around ₹29–30 could be favorable, with a suggested stop-loss at ₹28. For long-term investors, there is a reasonable chance for the stock to reach ₹35–40 by 2025 if growth sustains.