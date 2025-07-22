South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Touch ₹40? Latest Technical Analysis & Forecast

ByAnkita Vasishtha

South Indian Bank’s stock is gaining attention in 2025 as it consolidates near recent highs. Currently trading around ₹29.24, the stock has shown resilience amid market volatility. Investors are now eyeing whether it can break past key resistance levels and aim for ₹40 by 2025.

Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, fundamental updates, and potential share price targets.

Current Market Data

  • Current Price: ₹29.24 (as of July 22, 2025)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹22.27 – ₹32.25

  • Market Sentiment: Neutral to bullish

  • Analyst Average Target: ₹34.5 (12-month forecast)

South Indian Bank Share Price ChartTechnical Analysis

Moving Averages

  • 50-Day Moving Average: ₹29.0

  • 200-Day Moving Average: ₹25.8
    Trading above both averages, indicating a positive trend.

Momentum Indicators

  • RSI: 53 (neutral, with room for upward movement)

  • MACD: Shows a bullish crossover, hinting at potential upward momentum.

Support & Resistance Levels

Type Price (₹)
Support 29.0
Resistance 32.3

A breakout above ₹32.3 could push the stock towards higher targets in 2025.

Fundamental Performance

  • Q1 FY26 Net Profit: ₹322 crore, up 9.6% YoY.

  • CASA Growth: 9% YoY, strengthening the deposit base.

  • Asset Quality:

    • Gross NPA: 3.2%

    • Net NPA: 0.9%
      These fundamentals indicate improving financial health for the bank.

Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price (₹)
Short-Term 31 – 33
Next 12 Months 34 – 35
2025 End 35 – 40

  • Base Case: ₹34–35

  • Bullish Scenario: ₹40 if growth and sentiment remain positive.

Risks to Watch

  • Banking Sector Volatility: Sensitive to RBI’s policy and interest rate changes.

  • Resistance Levels: Difficulty in breaking ₹32.5 could limit growth.

  • Broader Market Sentiment: External factors like inflation and GDP growth could impact momentum.

Should You Invest?

South Indian Bank offers a promising upside potential with strong technical backing and improving fundamentals. An entry around ₹29–30 could be favorable, with a suggested stop-loss at ₹28. For long-term investors, there is a reasonable chance for the stock to reach ₹35–40 by 2025 if growth sustains.

