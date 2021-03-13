Share Market Update – South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025:- South Indian Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to improve asset quality, expand digital banking, and increase profitability. To drive long-term success, the bank is focusing on reducing bad loans, strengthening its financial position, and growing its loan portfolio. South Indian Bank’s Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 24.11 INR.

South Indian Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 23.90

High: 24.33

Low: 23.75

Mkt cap: 6.31KCr

P/E ratio: 4.79

Div yield: 1.24%

52-wk high: 34.27

52-wk low: 22.27

South Indian Bank Share Price Chart

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Years South Indian Bank Share Price Target Months Share Price Target South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 January – South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 February ₹25 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 March ₹26 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹27 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹28 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹29 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹30 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹32 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹34 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹36 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹38 South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹40

South Indian Bank Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 11.46%

DII: 7.25%

Public: 81.29%

Key Factors Affecting South Indian Bank Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact South Indian Bank’s share price target for 2025:

Loan Growth & Credit Demand – Higher demand for retail, corporate, and MSME loans can boost the bank’s revenue and profitability. Asset Quality & NPA Management – Reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) and improving loan recovery will enhance financial stability and investor confidence. Interest Rate Trends – Changes in RBI’s interest rates will affect the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and overall earnings. Technology & Digital Banking Expansion – Investments in digital banking, fintech collaborations, and customer-friendly services can drive growth and customer retention. Regulatory & Government Policies – Banking reforms, RBI guidelines, and government support for financial institutions can influence growth prospects. Economic Conditions & Market Sentiment – A strong Indian economy, rising disposable incomes, and favorable banking sector trends will positively impact South Indian Bank’s stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for South Indian Bank Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact South Indian Bank’s share price target for 2025:

High Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) – If the bank struggles with bad loans and defaults, it could impact profitability and investor confidence. Interest Rate Fluctuations – Changes in RBI’s interest rates may affect the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and overall earnings. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Strict RBI guidelines, changes in banking policies, or new financial regulations could create operational challenges. Competition from Larger Banks – Strong competition from private and public sector banks may limit South Indian Bank’s market share and growth opportunities. Economic Slowdown & Market Volatility – A weak economy, inflation, or global financial instability could reduce loan demand and affect stock performance. Operational & Cybersecurity Risks – Increasing digital banking risks, data breaches, or technical failures could impact customer trust and business stability.

