South Indian Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

South Indian Bank Ltd is one of the oldest private sector banks in India, established in 1929. Headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, the bank provides various financial services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and digital banking solutions. With its strong network of branches and ATMs, it caters to millions of customers nationwide. South Indian Bank Share Price on NSE as of 19 May 2025 is 27.49 INR. Here will provide you more details on South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

South Indian Bank Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹28.00

High Price: ₹28.24

Low Price: ₹27.38

Previous Close: ₹27.75

Volume: 28,377,274

Value (Lacs): ₹7,817.94

P/E ratio: 5.46

Div yield: 1.09%

52-wk high: ₹40.15

52-wk low: ₹16.50

Mkt cap: ₹7,207Cr

Face Value: ₹1

South Indian Bank Share Price Chart

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹35 2026 ₹50 2027 ₹70 2028 ₹90 2029 ₹110 2030 ₹130

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025

South Indian Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹35. Here are three key factors that could influence South Indian Bank Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Focus on Diversified Revenue Streams: Expanding into fee-based income sources like wealth management, insurance distribution, and digital payment services can help the bank diversify its revenue base and reduce dependence on interest income, driving profitability. Economic Growth and Credit Demand: A growing economy typically leads to increased demand for loans in sectors like retail, housing, and SMEs. South Indian Bank’s ability to meet this demand efficiently can contribute to higher earnings and improved share performance. Strengthened Capital Position: Enhancing its capital adequacy ratio through fundraising or retained earnings can provide the bank with the resources to expand lending and absorb potential risks, supporting sustainable growth and positive investor sentiment.

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2030

South Indian Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹130. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact South Indian Bank Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Asset Quality Concerns : The risk of rising non-performing assets (NPAs) due to economic downturns, borrower defaults, or sector-specific challenges could strain the bank’s profitability and affect investor confidence.

Intense Competition in Banking : With increasing competition from private sector banks, fintech companies, and digital-first banks, South Indian Bank may face challenges in retaining customers and maintaining market share, potentially impacting growth.

Regulatory and Economic Changes: Changes in banking regulations, interest rate fluctuations, or macroeconomic instability could affect the bank’s operations, cost of funds, and lending capabilities, posing long-term risks to its performance and share price.

Shareholding Pattern For South Indian Bank Ltd

Promoters: 0%

FII: 11.96%

DII: 10.42%

Public: 77.61%

South Indian Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 45.08B 31.64% Operating expense 28.96B 28.63% Net income 10.70B 38.03% Net profit margin 23.74 4.86% Earnings per share 5.09 37.57% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 30.00% —

