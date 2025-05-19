South Indian Bank Share Price Target

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

South Indian Bank Ltd is one of the oldest private sector banks in India, established in 1929. Headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, the bank provides various financial services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and digital banking solutions. With its strong network of branches and ATMs, it caters to millions of customers nationwide. South Indian Bank Share Price on NSE as of 19 May 2025 is 27.49 INR. Here will provide you more details on South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

South Indian Bank Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹28.00
  • High Price: ₹28.24
  • Low Price: ₹27.38
  • Previous Close: ₹27.75
  • Volume: 28,377,274
  • Value (Lacs): ₹7,817.94
  • P/E ratio: 5.46
  • Div yield: 1.09%
  • 52-wk high: ₹40.15
  • 52-wk low: ₹16.50
  • Mkt cap: ₹7,207Cr
  • Face Value: ₹1

South Indian Bank Share Price Chart

South Indian Bank Share Price Chart

 

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

South Indian Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹35
2026 ₹50
2027 ₹70
2028 ₹90
2029 ₹110
2030 ₹130

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2025

South Indian Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹35. Here are three key factors that could influence South Indian Bank Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Focus on Diversified Revenue Streams: Expanding into fee-based income sources like wealth management, insurance distribution, and digital payment services can help the bank diversify its revenue base and reduce dependence on interest income, driving profitability.
  2. Economic Growth and Credit Demand: A growing economy typically leads to increased demand for loans in sectors like retail, housing, and SMEs. South Indian Bank’s ability to meet this demand efficiently can contribute to higher earnings and improved share performance.

  3. Strengthened Capital Position: Enhancing its capital adequacy ratio through fundraising or retained earnings can provide the bank with the resources to expand lending and absorb potential risks, supporting sustainable growth and positive investor sentiment.

South Indian Bank Share Price Target 2030

South Indian Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹130. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could impact South Indian Bank Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  • Asset Quality Concerns: The risk of rising non-performing assets (NPAs) due to economic downturns, borrower defaults, or sector-specific challenges could strain the bank’s profitability and affect investor confidence.
  • Intense Competition in Banking: With increasing competition from private sector banks, fintech companies, and digital-first banks, South Indian Bank may face challenges in retaining customers and maintaining market share, potentially impacting growth.

  • Regulatory and Economic Changes: Changes in banking regulations, interest rate fluctuations, or macroeconomic instability could affect the bank’s operations, cost of funds, and lending capabilities, posing long-term risks to its performance and share price.

Shareholding Pattern For South Indian Bank Ltd

  • Promoters: 0%
  • FII: 11.96%
  • DII: 10.42%
  • Public: 77.61%

 

Shareholding Pattern For South Indian Bank Ltd

South Indian Bank Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 45.08B 31.64%
Operating expense 28.96B 28.63%
Net income 10.70B 38.03%
Net profit margin 23.74 4.86%
Earnings per share 5.09 37.57%
EBITDA
Effective tax rate 30.00%

South Indian Bank Ltd Financials

South Indian Bank Quarterly Financials

Read Also:- BEML Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

Similar Posts

Doms Share Price Target

Doms Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

Doms Industries Ltd is a well-known Indian company that manufactures and supplies high-quality stationery products. It specializes in producing items such as pencils, crayons, erasers, and other school supplies. Over the years, Doms has earned a strong reputation for its durable and affordable products, making it a trusted brand in schools and offices across India….

Servotech Share Price Target

Servotech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Servotech Power Systems Ltd is a leading company in India that specializes in power and energy solutions. Established to meet the growing demand for advanced energy technologies, Servotech offers a range of products including solar power solutions, LED lighting, EV chargers, and battery storage systems. Their focus on sustainable and clean energy aligns with India’s…

Share Market Update – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025:- Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle company, designing and building intelligent electric scooters. Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is one of the few hardware startups in India. The company has built India’s first truly intelligent electric scooters and is backed…

Paras Defence Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Paras Defence Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd is an Indian company specializing in defense and space engineering solutions. It provides a wide range of products and services, including defense electronics, optics, and heavy engineering for defense and space sectors. The company is involved in critical projects that support India’s national security and space exploration initiatives. Paras…

Abbott Laboratories Stock Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Abbott Laboratories Stock Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025:- Abbott Laboratories, a leading healthcare company, is projected to experience modest growth in its share price by 2025. Analyst estimates suggest an average price target of approximately $138.53, indicating a potential increase of around 10.95% from the current trading price of $124.86. These projections are supported by Abbott’s strong…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *