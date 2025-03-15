S&P 500 Stages Rebound After $5 Trillion Plunge Markets Wrap

S&P 500 Stages Rebound After $5 Trillion Plunge

ByMeena Sivarajan

Although a stock market rebound eased equities investors’ anxiety, the consequences of Donald Trump’s political scheming shook international markets and unnerved US consumers. As government officials agreed on an immense defense spending plan, German bond yields jumped, and gold, the ultimate refuge asset, crossed $3,000 for the first time.

The most significant increase in the S&P 500 since the aftermath of the November presidential election was 2.1%. After a selloff that resulted in a 10% decline in the US stock benchmark from its top, the market recovered despite statistics indicating a decline in consumer confidence. Treasuries fell along with their German counterparts as the safety bid weakened. After rising as much as 0.5% to $3,004.94 an ounce, bullion reversed gains.

The actions ended a week filled with drama, including Trump’s intermittent tariffs, demands for a recession, geopolitical discussions, and worries of a government shutdown in the United States. Global equity funds suffered their most significant withdrawal this year due to the scrutiny surrounding high-tech valuations, and mood indicators became gloomy, which is a good indication from a contrarian standpoint.

“Scared-cat bounce?” asked Ed Yardeni, the man behind his research company. “The market does well any day when there are no remarks about Trump’s tariffs. Relieved that there won’t be a government shutdown, the market is also rising. When the stock market rises on a day or days when Trump continues to threaten tariffs, we will be more likely to declare a bottom.

Despite Friday’s gain, the S&P 500 recorded losses for the fourth consecutive week, the longest since August. Friday’s advances were led by tech megacaps, with Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rising at least 3.8%. The Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.5 percent. 1.7% was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

At 4.31%, the yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points. The dollar gauge dropped by 0.2%.

Craig Johnson of Piper Sandler pointed out that although stocks have been affected by bad stories and sentiment, markets may see a 3% to 6% recovery rally in the upcoming weeks or months.

“At Janney Montgomery Scott, we are witnessing some oversold rally efforts once more,” Dan Wantrobski stated. “But we warn those who want to jump back in at the first indication of stability here: almost everyone is searching for a bottom and will eventually “buy the dip,” but the state of the markets has not technically indicated any significant improvement at this time; the tape is just extremely oversold.”

“Is the worst over?” is a question that Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities says he receives many times a day. “We’re not sure. Brenner stated, “The seasonals are beginning to turn, but we want to see a capitulation trade.” “For equity seasonals, the end of February to the middle of March is a terrible time.”

Following a selloff that reduced the value of the S&P 500 by around $5 trillion, stocks rose on Friday. US equities fell into a slump in just 16 trading sessions, leaving a bewildered Wall Street wondering how long the “adjustment period” that White House officials have warned about will remain.

According to statistics from CFRA Research, it has taken an average of eight months to recover an all-time high in the last 24 cases, where equities have dropped at least 10% from a record but have escaped a bear market. The peak from February 19 would remain intact until the middle of October. In those circumstances, the average drawdown was 14%.

According to Mark Hackett of Nationwide, “Corrections are unsettling at the moment, though they are not unusual, and often act as a pressure release valve for overheated markets.” “Yes, a degree of caution is justified, and this will not be the bulls’ only correction, pullback, or market scare.”

According to Ross Mayfield of Baird Private Wealth Management, whether a recession ensues often separates shorter (and frequently beneficial) selloffs from protracted bear markets.

He says the average drawdown in the 23 non-recession corrections since 1965 has been 16%. In the meantime, the average drawdown from the eight recession selloffs during that time was 36%.

He said, “The good news is that a near-term recession still looks unlikely despite headwinds.” Among the main market movements are:

Stocks

  • As of 4 p.m., the S&P 500 had up 2.1%. Time in New York
  • It increased by 2.5 percent.
  • The 1.7% increase in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
  • The MSCI Global Index increased by 1.8%.
  • The Magnificent 7 Total Return Index from Bloomberg increased by 2.8%.
  • The 2.5% increase in the Russell 2000 Index

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index had a 0.2% decline.
  • At $1.0883, the euro increased by 0.3%.
  • At $1.2935, the British pound dropped 0.1%.
  • The value of the Japanese yen dropped 0.6% to 148.63 USD.

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin reached $84,522.26, up 5.2%.
  • Ether increased to $1,934.54 (5%).

Bonds

  • Ten-year Treasuries’ yield increased five basis points to 4.31%.
  • The 10-year yield in Germany increased by two basis points to 2.88%.
  • The 10-year yield in Britain dropped one basis point to 4.67%.

Commodities

  • At $67.14 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.9%.
  • The price of spot gold dropped 0.2% to $2,984.06 per ounce.

Similar Posts

Tejas Networks shares soar 20% to 3-month high on stellar Q2 numbers

Tejas Networks shares soar 20% to 3-month high on stellar Q2 numbers

ByKaushiki

The Tata Group-backed Tejas Networks stock shot up 20% in early morning trade on Monday, October 21, to a three-month high of ₹1,427 per share. This dramatic increase comes after the business’s excellent Q2FY25 results, which were disclosed on Friday after market hours. In Q2FY25, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased six times to…

SMCI Stock Soars on AI Demand—Here’s Why Volatility Could Shake Things Up

SMCI Stock Soars on AI Demand—Here’s Why Volatility Could Shake Things Up

ByKaushiki

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution, with demand for its high-performance server solutions skyrocketing. As companies rush to adopt AI-driven data centers and cloud computing, Super Micro has positioned itself as a key supplier of high-efficiency, AI-optimized server infrastructure. The company’s stock has seen incredible…

Nationwide customers to get £50 each after Virgin Money deal

Following the Virgin agreement, nationwide subscribers will receive £50 a piece

ByJammuna

Following the merger of Virgin Money, more than 12 million Nationwide members will receive a £50 payout a piece. The Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society, billed the money as a “thank you” to its members, costing £600 million. However, there was criticism that the same members were not allowed to vote on Virgin Money’s…

JB Pharma, Sun, Torrent ,Lupin, Abbott lead pharma market growth : Know More Here

JB Pharma, Sun, Torrent ,Lupin, Abbott lead pharma market growth : Know More Here

ByKaushiki

In November, the Nifty Pharma index had a 4% drop. Even though it started on a high base, the growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry in October was not particularly encouraging, and the selling pressure in the domestic markets is what caused this fall. According to reports, the growth of the pharmaceutical market in October…

Adani group shares rise up to 8% for second straight session

Adani group shares rise up to 8% for second straight session

ByKaushiki

Adani Green Energy’s statement yesterday, denying bribery allegations against Gautam Adani and other corporate leaders, caused Adani Group shares to rise to 15% for the second consecutive day on Thursday, November 28. The price of Adani Total Gas shares led the increase, soaring to 15% in Thursday morning trading. Adani Power’s share price increased by…

SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit surpassing Samsung on AI boom

Nvidia Provider SK Hynix Reports Record AI Boom Profit

ByMeena Sivarajan

In the December quarter, SK Hynix of South Korea reported an operating profit of 8.08 trillion won ($5.6 billion), higher than the 8 trillion won average predicted by LSEG SmartEstimate. Additionally, the business increased its yearly dividend to 1,500 won per share, a 25% increase. Nvidia Corp.’s primary high-bandwidth memory provider, SK Hynix Inc., announced…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *