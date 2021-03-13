Share Market Update – Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025

Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025:- Spandana Sphoorty is a well-known microfinance company that provides loans to women in rural areas to support their small businesses. The company’s share price in 2025 may show positive growth due to increasing demand for microfinance services and its strong customer base. Spandana Sphoorty Share Price on NSE as of 5 March 2025 is 260.15 INR.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 252.20

High: 262.00

Low: 251.10

Mkt cap: 1.85KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 944.00

52-wk low: 247.00

Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Chart

Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target Years Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 January – Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 February – Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 March ₹300 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 April ₹370 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 May ₹440 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 July ₹560 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 August ₹600 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 September ₹660 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 October ₹700 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 November ₹800 Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Target 2025 December ₹950

Spandana Sphoorty Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 48.13%

FII: 21.71%

DII: 6.31%

Public: 23.85%

Key Factors Affecting Spandana Sphoorty Share Price Growth

Microfinance Demand: Rising demand for microfinance services in rural and semi-urban areas could boost the company’s growth.

Loan Portfolio Expansion: Continuous expansion of its loan portfolio and customer base may positively impact revenue and profitability.

Government Policies: Supportive government schemes for financial inclusion can drive business growth.

Technology Adoption: Digital transformation and the use of technology in loan processing and customer service can improve efficiency.

Economic Growth: A stable and growing economy can increase borrowing capacity and repayment rates among customers.

Risks and Challenges for Spandana Sphoorty Share Price

Loan Defaults: Higher default rates from borrowers, especially in rural areas, could affect profitability.

Regulatory Changes: Strict government regulations on microfinance institutions may impact business operations.

Competition: Rising competition from other microfinance companies and banks can limit market share.

Economic Slowdown: Economic downturns could reduce borrowers’ repayment capacity, increasing risks.

Interest Rate Fluctuations: Changes in interest rates can affect the company’s lending margins and profitability.

