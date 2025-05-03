Share Market Update – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025:- Spright Agro Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is an Indian agricultural company specializing in trading, exporting, and importing agricultural products. Established in 1994 as Kansal Fibres Limited, the company underwent name changes to Tine Agro Limited in 2021 and subsequently to Spright Agro Limited in March 2024. Spright Agro offers a diverse portfolio of services, including contract farming, greenhouse technology, aeroponics, hydroponics, organic farming, cold storage, and both B2B and B2C agricultural solutions. Spright Agro Share Price on BOM as of 3 May 2025 is 3.78 INR.

Spright Agro Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 3.85

High: 3.85

Low: 3.78

Mkt cap: 412.53Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 44.66

52-wk low: 3.61

Spright Agro Share Price Chart

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Spright Agro Share Price Target Years Spright Agro Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 January – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 February – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 March – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 April – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 May ₹7 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 June ₹15 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 July ₹23 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 August ₹30 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 September ₹35 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 October ₹40 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 November ₹45 Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Spright Agro Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 100%

Key Factors Affecting Spright Agro Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Spright Agro Limited and its share price target for 2025:

Exceptional Revenue and Profit Growth

Spright Agro has demonstrated remarkable financial performance, with revenue increasing over eightfold to ₹72.59 crore and net profit rising more than tenfold to ₹11.62 crore in FY2023-24 compared to the previous year. This substantial growth reflects the company’s effective business strategies and operational efficiency. Strategic Expansion through Rights Issue

The company initiated a ₹44.87 crore rights issue in June 2024, aiming to fund expansion plans, including working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. This move is expected to support the company’s growth initiatives and strengthen its financial position. Land Acquisition for Contract Farming

Spright Agro is planning to acquire additional land to expand its contract farming operations. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the agricultural sector, potentially boosting revenue by approximately 10-15%. Global Market Expansion Efforts

The company is actively seeking to expand its presence in international markets by forging strategic partnerships and distribution networks. This global expansion strategy aims to bring Spright Agro’s products to a wider audience, enhancing its market reach and revenue potential. Strong Historical Growth Rates

Over the past three years, Spright Agro has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 500% in revenue and 281% in net profit. These impressive growth rates highlight the company’s scalability and effective management practices.

Risks and Challenges for Spright Agro Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Spright Agro Limited in 2025:

Significant Share Price Decline and Volatility

Spright Agro’s stock has experienced a substantial decline, dropping over 75% in the past year and reaching a 52-week low of ₹3.61. This sharp decrease reflects heightened volatility and may undermine investor confidence. Absence of Promoter Holding

As of March 2025, the company has no promoter holding, with 0.00% stake held by promoters. The lack of promoter investment can raise concerns about long-term commitment and may affect strategic decision-making. Frequent Equity Dilution

Spright Agro has a history of issuing 1:1 bonus shares, with the most recent announced in November 2024. While bonus issues can be positive, frequent equity dilution without corresponding growth in earnings may lead to reduced earnings per share and shareholder value. Inexperienced Management Team

The company has undergone several leadership changes, including the appointment of new directors and key personnel. A management team with limited experience may face challenges in executing strategic plans effectively. Lack of Analyst Coverage and Market Visibility

Currently, there is no consensus recommendation or analyst coverage for Spright Agro. The absence of professional analysis can lead to lower market visibility and may impact investor interest and stock liquidity.

