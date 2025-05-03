Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025:- Spright Agro Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is an Indian agricultural company specializing in trading, exporting, and importing agricultural products. Established in 1994 as Kansal Fibres Limited, the company underwent name changes to Tine Agro Limited in 2021 and subsequently to Spright Agro Limited in March 2024. Spright Agro offers a diverse portfolio of services, including contract farming, greenhouse technology, aeroponics, hydroponics, organic farming, cold storage, and both B2B and B2C agricultural solutions. Spright Agro Share Price on BOM as of 3 May 2025 is 3.78 INR.

Spright Agro Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 3.85
  • High: 3.85
  • Low: 3.78
  • Mkt cap: 412.53Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 44.66
  • 52-wk low: 3.61

Spright Agro Share Price Chart

Spright Agro Share Price Chart

Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Spright Agro Share Price Target Years Spright Agro Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 January
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 February
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 March
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 April
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 May ₹7
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 June ₹15
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 July ₹23
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 August ₹30
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 September ₹35
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 October ₹40
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 November ₹45
Spright Agro Share Price Target 2025 December ₹50

Spright Agro Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 0%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 100%

Key Factors Affecting Spright Agro Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Spright Agro Limited and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Exceptional Revenue and Profit Growth
    Spright Agro has demonstrated remarkable financial performance, with revenue increasing over eightfold to ₹72.59 crore and net profit rising more than tenfold to ₹11.62 crore in FY2023-24 compared to the previous year. This substantial growth reflects the company’s effective business strategies and operational efficiency.

  2. Strategic Expansion through Rights Issue
    The company initiated a ₹44.87 crore rights issue in June 2024, aiming to fund expansion plans, including working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. This move is expected to support the company’s growth initiatives and strengthen its financial position.

  3. Land Acquisition for Contract Farming
    Spright Agro is planning to acquire additional land to expand its contract farming operations. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the agricultural sector, potentially boosting revenue by approximately 10-15%.

  4. Global Market Expansion Efforts
    The company is actively seeking to expand its presence in international markets by forging strategic partnerships and distribution networks. This global expansion strategy aims to bring Spright Agro’s products to a wider audience, enhancing its market reach and revenue potential.

  5. Strong Historical Growth Rates
    Over the past three years, Spright Agro has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 500% in revenue and 281% in net profit. These impressive growth rates highlight the company’s scalability and effective management practices.

Risks and Challenges for Spright Agro Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact the share price target of Spright Agro Limited in 2025:

  1. Significant Share Price Decline and Volatility
    Spright Agro’s stock has experienced a substantial decline, dropping over 75% in the past year and reaching a 52-week low of ₹3.61. This sharp decrease reflects heightened volatility and may undermine investor confidence.

  2. Absence of Promoter Holding
    As of March 2025, the company has no promoter holding, with 0.00% stake held by promoters. The lack of promoter investment can raise concerns about long-term commitment and may affect strategic decision-making.

  3. Frequent Equity Dilution
    Spright Agro has a history of issuing 1:1 bonus shares, with the most recent announced in November 2024. While bonus issues can be positive, frequent equity dilution without corresponding growth in earnings may lead to reduced earnings per share and shareholder value.

  4. Inexperienced Management Team
    The company has undergone several leadership changes, including the appointment of new directors and key personnel. A management team with limited experience may face challenges in executing strategic plans effectively.

  5. Lack of Analyst Coverage and Market Visibility
    Currently, there is no consensus recommendation or analyst coverage for Spright Agro. The absence of professional analysis can lead to lower market visibility and may impact investor interest and stock liquidity.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Seacoast Ship Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Websol Energy Share Price Target

Websol Energy Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByRonak Sharma

Websol Energy System Ltd is a leading Indian company in the solar energy sector, known for manufacturing high-quality photovoltaic (PV) solar cells and modules. Based in Kolkata, Websol has been serving both domestic and international markets, playing a key role in promoting clean and renewable energy solutions. Websol Energy Share Price on NSE as of…

HEG Share Price Target

HEG Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

ByRonak Sharma

HEG Ltd is a leading Indian company known for producing graphite electrodes, which are essential in the manufacturing of steel. Established in 1972, HEG is part of the larger Hindustan Electro Graphite Group. The company operates a modern facility in Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh, where it focuses on high-quality products and advanced technologies. HEG Share Price…

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Globalfoundries Stock Price Prediction 2025:- GlobalFoundries’ stock price in 2025 will largely depend on the demand for semiconductors, advancements in chip manufacturing, and competition from industry giants. As a key player in the semiconductor industry, the company benefits from increasing global reliance on technology, AI, and 5G networks. Globalfoundries Stock Price on NASDAQ as of…

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Target 2025:- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like loan growth, digital banking expansion, and overall economic conditions. With strong financial performance and a focus on technology-driven banking, the stock has growth potential. Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price on NSE as of 7 March…

Osel Devices Share Price Target

Osel Devices Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Today Chart, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Osel Devices Limited, established in 2006 and headquartered in India, is a technology-driven original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in LED display systems and hearing aids. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including indoor and outdoor LED display screens and various types of hearing aids, such as Behind-the-Ear (BTE) and In-the-Ear (ITE) models. Osel…

Suzlon Share Price Target

Suzlon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Suzlon Energy Ltd is a leading renewable energy company based in India, specializing in wind energy solutions. Founded in 1995, Suzlon has become one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbines in Asia. The company designs, develops, and installs wind energy projects across India and several countries worldwide. Suzlon Share Price on NSE as of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *