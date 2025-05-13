SRF Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

SRF Share Price Target

SRF Ltd is a diversified Indian company known for its strong presence in chemicals, packaging films, and technical textiles. Established in 1970, SRF has grown into a global leader, especially in the chemicals industry, where it manufactures fluorochemicals and other specialty chemicals used in industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and refrigeration. SRF Share Price on NSE as of 13 May 2025 is 3,011.80 INR. Here will provide more details on SRF Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

SRF Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹3,056.00
  • High Price: ₹3,098.50
  • Low Price: ₹2,947.50
  • Previous Close: ₹3,004.30
  • Volume: 1,132,381
  • Value (Lacs): 34,135.63
  • P/E ratio: 77.85
  • Div yield: 0.28%
  • 52-wk high: ₹3,098.50
  • 52-wk low: ₹2,089.10
  • Mkt cap: ₹89,357Cr
  • Face Value: ₹10

SRF Share Price Chart

SRF Share Price Chart

 

SRF Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

SRF Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹3100
2026 ₹4200
2027 ₹5100
2028 ₹5385
2029 ₹6196
2030 ₹7100

SRF Share Price Target 2025

SRF share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3100. Here are 3 risks and challenges for SRF Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

  • Fluctuations in Foreign Exchange Rates: SRF has a significant global presence, with exports contributing to its revenue. Any adverse changes in foreign exchange rates, particularly the weakening of key currencies, could affect its profitability and impact its share price.
  • Technological Disruptions: SRF’s industries, like chemicals and packaging, are evolving rapidly with new technologies and innovations. Failure to adapt to or invest in emerging technologies could reduce SRF’s competitiveness, affecting future growth and share price.

  • Dependency on Key Sectors: SRF’s performance is closely linked to sectors like automotive, infrastructure, and textiles. Any downturn or slowdown in these sectors due to economic, regulatory, or technological factors could directly affect SRF’s demand and profitability, posing a challenge to its share price growth.

SRF Share Price Target 2030

SRF share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹7100. Here are 3 potential risks and challenges for SRF Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

  1. Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Pressure: As the global emphasis on sustainability and stricter environmental regulations increases, SRF’s chemical and industrial businesses may face higher compliance costs. Failure to meet these standards could result in penalties or operational disruptions, affecting long-term profitability and share price.
  2. Raw Material Price Volatility: SRF relies on raw materials like petrochemicals for its operations. Any significant increase in the prices of these materials or supply chain disruptions over the years could impact production costs and erode profit margins, posing a challenge to share price growth by 2030.

  3. Global Economic Instability: Being a global player, SRF’s performance is sensitive to international economic trends. Economic downturns, trade wars, or geopolitical issues could disrupt global demand for SRF’s products, impacting revenue growth and share price stability over the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For SRF Ltd

  • Promoters: 50.26%
  • Foreign Institutions: 18.27%
  • Retail And Others: 13.04%
  • Domestic Institutions: 18.43%

 

SRF Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 131.39B -11.65%
Operating expense 41.85B -1.19%
Net income 13.36B -38.23%
Net profit margin 10.17 -30.06%
Earnings per share 45.06 -38.23%
EBITDA 25.52B -27.11%
Effective tax rate 21.07%

SRF Ltd Quarterly Financials

