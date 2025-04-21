Share Market Update – Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025

Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025:- ​Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd. (SGLTL) is a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Hyderabad, the company offers comprehensive solutions, including design, manufacturing, assembly, and installation of specialized equipment like glass-lined reactors and storage tanks. Standard Glass Lining Share Price on NSE as of 21 April 2025 is 141.50 INR.

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 142.00

High: 144.57

Low: 140.92

Mkt cap: 2.81KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 213.80

52-wk low: 124.00

Standard Glass Lining Share Price Chart

Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target Years Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 January – Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 February – Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 March – Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 April ₹160 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 May ₹170 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 June ₹180 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 July ₹190 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 August ₹200 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 September ₹210 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 October ₹220 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 Standard Glass Lining Share Price Target 2025 December ₹240

Standard Glass Lining Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.41%

FII: 2.41%

DII: 3.01%

Public: 34.16%

Key Factors Affecting Standard Glass Lining Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Robust Financial Performance: The company has demonstrated strong financial growth, with a 31.1% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹26 crore in FY24. Additionally, the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) averaged 19.0% from FY22 to FY24, peaking at 26.2% in March 2022, reflecting efficient capital utilization. Industry Growth Prospects: The Indian glass-lined equipment market, valued at approximately ₹11.5 billion in FY24, is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, reaching ₹18.6 billion by FY29. This growth is driven by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Successful IPO and Capital Infusion: In January 2025, the company raised ₹210 crore through its IPO, which was subscribed 185 times and listed at a 25.7% premium over the issue price. The proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure, debt repayment, and strategic acquisitions, positioning the company for future expansion. Product Diversification and Innovation: Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd. has expanded its product portfolio to include pharmaceutical glass-lined equipment, metal equipment & pumps, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) lined equipment. This diversification caters to a broader client base and reduces dependency on a single product line. Positive Market Outlook: Analysts forecast the company’s earnings and revenue to grow by 22.9% and 18.2% per annum, respectively, over the next three years. Such optimistic projections indicate strong investor confidence and potential for share price appreciation.

Risks and Challenges for Standard Glass Lining Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Sector Concentration Risk: A significant portion of the company’s revenue is derived from the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, with 81.8% and 12.5% contributions respectively in FY24. This heavy reliance on a single sector makes the company vulnerable to industry-specific downturns or regulatory changes. Negative Operating Cash Flow: Despite revenue growth, the company reported negative operating cash flow of ₹650 million in FY24, primarily due to increased inventory requirements. This indicates potential challenges in managing working capital efficiently. ​ Capacity Constraints: The company’s revenue growth slowed to ₹543.7 crore in FY24 from ₹497.6 crore in FY23, attributed to capacity limitations. Such constraints could hinder the company’s ability to meet increasing demand and affect future growth prospects. High Valuation Metrics: At the time of its IPO, the company was valued at a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.01x and an Enterprise Value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 30.08x. These high valuation multiples may limit upside potential and make the stock susceptible to market corrections. Geographical Concentration of Facilities: The company operates its business through eight manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad. This geographical concentration exposes the company to regional risks, such as natural disasters or local regulatory changes, which could disrupt operations.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Updater Share Price Target 2025