Share Market Update – Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025:- Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), founded in 1985 and headquartered in Chandigarh, India, is a leading manufacturer of steel and alloy wheels for a diverse range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and tractors. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Punjab, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Mehsana, and Saraikela, with a combined annual production capacity exceeding 20 million wheels. SSWL has established strong partnerships with major automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. Steel Strips Wheels Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 182.70 INR.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 185.97

High: 187.83

Low: 182.21

Mkt cap: 2.87KCr

P/E ratio: 4.43

Div yield: 0.55%

52-wk high: 248.00

52-wk low: 167.41

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Chart

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target Years Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 January – Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 February – Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 March – Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 April ₹200 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 May ₹210 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 June ₹220 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 July ₹230 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 August ₹240 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 September ₹250 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 October ₹260 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 November ₹270 Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Target 2025 December ₹280

Steel Strips Wheels Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.98%

FII: 6.83%

DII: 4.86%

Public: 27.33%

Key Factors Affecting Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Growth

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. (SSWL) is influenced by several key factors that could impact its share price target for 2025:​

Revenue Growth: SSWL’s revenue is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 8.8%, reflecting potential expansion in sales and market reach. Earnings Decline: Despite revenue growth, earnings are forecasted to decline by 22.7% per annum, indicating potential challenges in cost management or profitability. Market Valuation: As of April 9, 2025, SSWL’s intrinsic value is estimated at ₹170.02, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at its current market price. Export Market Expansion: The company anticipates doubling its growth in export markets, particularly in Europe, which could significantly boost overall revenue. Product Diversification: SSWL’s development of wheels for brands like Nissan, Skoda, and Volkswagen, and targeting the European winter wheels segment, may enhance its market presence and revenue streams.

Risks and Challenges for Steel Strips Wheels Share Price

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. (SSWL) faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:​

Declining Earnings: Despite projected revenue growth of 9.6% per annum over the next three years, earnings are forecasted to decline by 22.7% annually, indicating potential profitability challenges. Export Market Volatility: SSWL has experienced a decrease in export revenues, attributed to logistical challenges and a slowdown in key markets like the U.S. This volatility can affect overall financial performance. Raw Material Cost Fluctuations: The company is susceptible to rising raw material costs, which can impact production expenses and profit margins. Supply Chain Complexities: Managing complex global supply chains poses challenges, potentially leading to delays and increased operational costs. Market Competition and Industry Growth: The global steel wheel market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 1.21% during 2020-2026, suggesting limited expansion opportunities and heightened competition. ​

Read Also:- Share Market Update – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2030