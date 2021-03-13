Storm Horror: 70 MPH Winds Knock Out Power for Thousands in Portland!

Portlanders got a serious scare Monday evening when tornado warnings were suddenly issued across the metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) sent out urgent alerts as intense thunderstorms moved in, warning that conditions were ripe for a possible tornado. While no tornadoes actually touched down, the windstorm was strong enough to cause widespread power outages, topple trees, and make travel extremely dangerous.

Tornado Warnings Came and Went—But the Wind Was Relentless

Tornadoes aren’t exactly common in the Pacific Northwest, so when warnings popped up, many residents were caught off guard. The alerts didn’t last long, but they were enough to send people scrambling for cover. Meteorologists detected conditions that could have produced a twister, but instead, the storm delivered powerful winds and heavy rain.

Winds in the Portland metro area hit up to 50 mph, while gusts on the Oregon Coast roared past 70 mph. Trees and power lines didn’t stand a chance against the force of the storm, leaving entire neighborhoods in the dark.

Power Outages and Downed Trees Leave Thousands Stranded

As of late Monday night, nearly 55,000 Portland General Electric customers and 28,000 Pacific Power customers were without electricity. Repair crews worked through the night, but the sheer number of downed power lines and debris made it a tough job.

The storm also dumped more than two inches of rain, soaking the ground and making trees even more prone to falling. Reports of fallen trees blocking streets and damaging cars flooded emergency hotlines, and officials urged residents to stay home if possible.

Roads Were a Mess—And It’s Not Over Yet

If you had to be on the road Monday night, it wasn’t easy. Several major roads were blocked by trees or flooded with rainwater, causing backups and delays. Public transit was also affected, with some routes experiencing long waits or detours.

Authorities warned people to stay away from downed power lines and not to drive through flooded areas, as it only takes a few inches of water to sweep away a car.

More Rain and Wind on the Horizon?

The worst of the storm has passed, but forecasters say more rain and gusty winds could be coming later this week. Portlanders should keep an eye on weather updates and stay prepared in case of more power outages or travel disruptions.