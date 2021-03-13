Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected: South Carolina and Georgia Face Dangerous Cold

Residents of South Carolina and Georgia are bracing for an extreme cold front as a Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Wind chills are expected to drop to the teens until 10 AM Friday, making it one of the coldest spells of the year.

What to Expect

Wind Chills in the Teens : The combination of low temperatures and strong winds will make it feel like the teens across much of the area. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 2°F (-17°C) in some areas.

: The combination of low temperatures and strong winds will make it feel like the across much of the area. Wind chills are expected to reach in some areas. Low Temperatures : Actual temperatures are forecast to dip to around 24°F (-4°C) , with wind gusts making it feel even colder.

: Actual temperatures are forecast to dip to around , with making it feel even colder. Timing: The cold front is expected to last until 10 AM Friday, with temperatures gradually warming throughout the day.

Safety Precautions

With such cold conditions expected, residents are being urged to take precautions to stay safe:

Dress in Layers : Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite.

: Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors : Make sure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need.

: Make sure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need. Protect Outdoor Plants and Pets : Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter.

: Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter. Avoid Unnecessary Travel: The cold weather could make roads icy, especially bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than other surfaces.

Travel Considerations

Road conditions are expected to be slippery, especially early Friday morning. If you need to travel:

Drive Cautiously and reduce your speed. Always allow extra time to reach your destination.

and reduce your speed. Always allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch for Black Ice, especially on bridges or overpasses that could freeze faster than main roads.

Looking Ahead: When Will It Warm Up?

The cold snap will last through Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by the weekend, bringing relief from the cold. By Saturday, warmer temperatures will return, providing relief from the current freeze.

Stay informed about updates from local weather channels and the National Weather Service as the cold front moves through. For now, stay bundled up, stay safe, and stay warm!