Subzero Wind Chills Slam Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina—What You Need to Know

An Arctic blast has gripped parts of Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina, bringing with it subzero wind chills that could feel as cold as -5°F in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning, advising residents to take extra precautions as frigid temperatures continue through Thursday night into Friday morning.

What to Expect

The dangerous wind chills are expected to make temperatures feel even colder than the actual readings. Here’s what you need to know:

Blacksburg, Virginia : Wind chills could drop as low as -5°F by Thursday night. Actual temperatures are hovering around 22°F , with frigid winds making it feel much colder.

: Wind chills could drop as low as by Thursday night. Actual temperatures are hovering around , with frigid winds making it feel much colder. Asheville, North Carolina: The temperature is expected to fall to 14°F, but wind chills will make it feel closer to -10°F.

While temperatures are forecasted to rise above freezing by the weekend, the cold snap is far from over, and conditions could remain dangerous, especially early in the day.

Why Is It So Cold?

This Arctic cold front is driven by a polar vortex that has shifted south, bringing freezing temperatures to regions not typically exposed to such extreme cold. As the cold air moves in, it will also carry strong winds, compounding the effect of the chill and creating a much colder feel for residents, especially those in higher elevations.

How This Affects Daily Life

The impact of these freezing temperatures is already being felt across the region:

Travel Disruptions : With icy roads and the potential for black ice on bridges, drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

: With and the potential for on bridges, are urged to use extreme caution. Health Risks: The wind chills can cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Authorities advise people to limit outdoor exposure and dress in layers.

Safety Tips for Cold Weather

If you need to go outside during this extreme cold, make sure to:

Bundle Up : Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to cover exposed skin.

: Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to cover exposed skin. Limit Outdoor Activities : Stay inside as much as possible, and avoid unnecessary travel.

: Stay inside as much as possible, and avoid unnecessary travel. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors: Elderly residents and those with limited access to heat are at high risk in such cold conditions.

Looking Ahead

Though the cold snap will ease by Friday afternoon, residents can expect a gradual warming trend over the weekend, with temperatures climbing above freezing by Sunday. However, with snow flurries and continued chilly conditions lingering, the region could experience more winter weather as the season progresses.

Stay warm, stay updated on weather reports, and continue taking necessary precautions to ensure safety through the remainder of this cold front.