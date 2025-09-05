Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025: Can It Cross ₹2,000 From Current Levels?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharmaceutical company, is trading near ₹1,582 as of September 5, 2025. Analysts project a 2025 price target range of ₹1,525 to ₹2,050, with the base case leaning toward ₹1,900–₹2,000. Technical charts highlight strong support at ₹1,550 and resistance around ₹1,647–₹1,700, making the ₹1,600 level crucial for upcoming moves. With strong fundamentals, a 16.9% ROE, and steady dividends, the company remains a long-term favorite, though elevated valuations and weak near-term momentum pose risks. Investors are watching whether Sun Pharma can sustain above ₹1,600 to unlock its next rally toward ₹2,000+.

Current Market Snapshot

  • Price today: ~₹1,582 (Sept 5, 2025)

  • 52-week range: ₹1,553 – ₹1,960

  • Market cap: ~₹3.8 lakh crore

  • Valuation: P/E ~36× | ROE ~16.9% | Dividend yield ~1%

Sun Pharma Share Price Chart

2025 Price Target Forecast

  • Bullish case: ₹2,050 (supported by analyst consensus; ~29% upside)

  • Base case: ₹1,900 – ₹2,000 (average street estimates)

  • Bearish case: ₹1,525 – ₹1,550 (technical support zone)

Technical Insights

  • Support levels: ₹1,550 – ₹1,560

  • Resistance levels: ₹1,647 (weekly), ₹1,700+ (major breakout zone)

  • Trend: Neutral-to-bullish; recovery possible if ₹1,600 holds

Growth Drivers

  • Expanding specialty drug portfolio & global acquisitions

  • Strong fundamentals with steady ROE and dividends

Key Risks

  • Valuation remains elevated vs peers

  • Weak near-term momentum compared to 52-week highs

If Sun Pharma sustains above ₹1,600, analysts see a move toward ₹1,900–₹2,050 in 2025. A break below ₹1,550 may invite further downside toward ₹1,525.

