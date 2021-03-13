Share Market Update – Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- Sun Pharma is one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, known for its strong presence in the global generics and specialty drug markets. The company’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several factors, including new product launches, regulatory approvals, and expansion in key markets like the U.S. and Europe. Sun Pharma Share Price on NSE as of 13 February 2025 is 1,721.95 INR.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,700.00

High: 1,725.45

Low: 1,699.95

Mkt cap: 4.13LCr

P/E ratio: 36.08

Div yield: 0.90%

52-wk high: 1,960.35

52-wk low: 1,377.20

Sun Pharma Share Price Chart

Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sun Pharma Share Price Target Years Sun Pharma Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1744 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1740 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1760 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1780 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1800 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1820 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1840 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1860 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1880 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1900 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1930 Sun Pharma Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1965

Sun Pharma Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 54.48%

FII: 18.05%

DII: 18.55%

Public: 8.92%

Key Factors Affecting Sun Pharma Share Price Growth

Strong Global Presence – Sun Pharma’s well-established global network, particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets, supports its revenue growth and enhances its competitive edge.

New Product Launches – The company’s focus on research and development (R&D) leads to the launch of innovative drugs, boosting sales and market share.

Expansion in Specialty Drugs – Sun Pharma’s shift towards high-margin specialty drugs, particularly in dermatology and ophthalmology, is a key driver for profitability and growth.

Regulatory Approvals & Compliance – Timely approvals from regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA for new drugs and manufacturing facilities can significantly influence its share price.

Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships – Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with global pharmaceutical firms help Sun Pharma expand its product portfolio and market reach.

Risks and Challenges for Sun Pharma Share Price

Regulatory Hurdles – Any delay or rejection of drug approvals by the U.S. FDA or other regulatory bodies can impact product launches and revenue growth.

Pricing Pressure – Generic drug pricing in key markets like the U.S. remains competitive, affecting profit margins and overall financial performance.

Legal & Compliance Risks – Ongoing lawsuits, intellectual property disputes, or non-compliance with global regulations can lead to financial penalties and reputation damage.

R&D and Innovation Risks – High investments in research and development do not always guarantee successful new drug launches, which can impact future growth prospects.

Currency & Market Fluctuations – As a global pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharma is exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations and economic downturns in international markets, which may affect earnings.

