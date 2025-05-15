Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is one of India’s largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 1983, it specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including generic medicines, branded formulations, and over-the-counter drugs. The company focuses on high-quality, affordable medications, helping to improve healthcare for people worldwide. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price on NSE as of 15 May 2025 is 1,710.20 INR. Here will provide you more details on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,702.00

High Price: ₹1,711.40

Low Price: ₹1,692.10

Previous Close: ₹1,700.00

Volume: 1,639,324

Value (Lacs): ₹28,002.93

P/E ratio: 35.84

Div yield: 0.91%

52-wk high: ₹1,960.35

52-wk low: ₹922.45

Mkt cap: ₹409,854

Face Value: ₹1

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Chart

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹1970 2026 ₹2240 2027 ₹2420 2028 ₹2660 2029 ₹2865 2030 ₹3030

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Target 2025

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1970. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact the share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for 2025:

Market Volatility : Economic uncertainties and market volatility can adversely affect investor sentiment and stock prices. Factors such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, or global economic downturns could lead to unpredictable performance, impacting Sun Pharma’s share price in 2025.

R&D Pipeline Execution : Sun Pharma invests heavily in research and development to introduce new and innovative products. However, if the company fails to advance its R&D pipeline successfully or encounters delays in clinical trials, it may miss out on potential revenue streams. Moreover, if newly launched products do not perform as expected, it could lead to a decline in investor confidence and affect the share price.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pharmaceutical industry relies on a complex supply chain for raw materials, production, and distribution. Any disruptions—such as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or logistical challenges—could hinder production capabilities and affect the timely delivery of products. These disruptions may lead to increased costs and lower revenues, thereby impacting the overall share price in 2025.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price Target 2030

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3030. Here are three key risks and challenges that could impact the share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for 2030:

Evolving Regulatory Landscape : The pharmaceutical industry is subject to stringent regulations that can change over time. If new regulations are introduced or existing ones become more stringent, Sun Pharma may face increased compliance costs and delays in product approvals. These challenges can hinder the company’s ability to bring new products to market, affecting future revenue and share price.

Technological Advancements and Disruption : The rapid pace of technological innovation in healthcare, including the rise of personalized medicine and digital health solutions, could pose challenges for traditional pharmaceutical companies like Sun Pharma. If the company fails to adapt to new technologies or innovate effectively, it may lose competitive advantages, leading to potential declines in market share and profitability.

Global Health Trends and Demands: The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, influenced by factors such as population aging, rising chronic diseases, and shifts in consumer preferences. Sun Pharma needs to anticipate and respond to these changes effectively. Failure to align its product offerings with market demands or to invest in therapeutic areas with high growth potential could limit the company’s growth prospects and negatively impact its share price by 2030.

Shareholding Pattern For Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Promoters: 54.48%

FII: 17.96%

DII: 18.7%

Public: 8.87%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Financials

(INR) Jun 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 484.97B 10.51% Operating expense 265.35B 14.07% Net income 95.76B 13.01% Net profit margin 19.75 2.28% Earnings per share 41.69 15.97% EBITDA 128.76B 10.51% Effective tax rate 13.03% —

