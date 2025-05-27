Share Market Update – Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025

Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025:- Sun TV Network is one of India’s largest and most popular media companies. It runs a wide range of television channels in multiple South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The company also owns radio stations and the OTT platform Sun NXT, which offers shows and movies online. Sun TV is known for its strong presence in entertainment, news, and sports, including owning the IPL cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sun Tv Share Price on NSE as of 27 May 2025 is 633.70 INR.

Sun Tv: Current Market Overview

Open: 633.40

High: 637.20

Low: 629.30

Mkt cap: 24.97KCr

P/E ratio: 14.30

Div yield: 2.37%

52-wk high: 921.00

52-wk low: 549.30

Sun Tv Share Price Chart

Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sun Tv Share Price Target Years Sun Tv Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 January – Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 February – Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 March – Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 April – Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 May ₹650 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 June ₹690 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 July ₹730 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 August ₹770 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 September ₹810 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 October ₹850 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 November ₹890 Sun Tv Share Price Target 2025 December ₹930

Sun Tv Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 75%

FII: 6.87%

DII: 10.46%

Public: 7.67%

Key Factors Affecting Sun Tv Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Sun TV Network Ltd. and its share price target for 2025:

Consistent Revenue and Earnings Growth

Analysts forecast that Sun TV Network will experience annual revenue and earnings growth of approximately 6.3% and 6.96%, respectively. This steady growth trajectory indicates a stable financial outlook for the company. Strong Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s return on equity is projected to be around 15.5% over the next three years, reflecting efficient management and the potential for sustained profitability. Diversified Media Portfolio

Sun TV Network operates a wide range of satellite television channels across various regional languages, along with radio stations, an OTT platform (SUNNXT), and ownership of sports franchises like SunRisers Hyderabad. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with dependence on a single revenue stream. Positive Analyst Sentiment and Price Targets

Analyst projections for Sun TV’s share price over the next year range from ₹600 to ₹955, with an average target of ₹736.18. This suggests a potential upside from current levels. Regular Dividend Payouts

The company has a history of consistent dividend payments, offering a dividend yield of approximately 2.64%. This not only provides income to investors but also reflects the company’s strong cash flow position.

Risks and Challenges for Sun Tv Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Sun TV Network Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Declining Advertising Revenue and Profit Margins

In Q3 FY25, Sun TV Network experienced a 20% year-over-year drop in net profit, primarily due to a 10.4% decline in revenue and a reduction in advertising income. The EBITDA margin also contracted from 63.8% to 53.7%, highlighting profitability pressures. Intensifying Industry Competition

The merger of major players like Star and Viacom has intensified competition in the broadcasting sector. This consolidation poses threats to Sun TV’s advertising revenue streams and could impact the valuation of its assets, such as the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. Stock Volatility and Market Underperformance

As of May 2025, Sun TV’s stock has underperformed its sector and the broader market, with a year-to-date decline of 7.23% and a one-year drop of 5.73%. Such volatility may reflect investor concerns over the company’s growth prospects. Potential Overvaluation

Analyses suggest that Sun TV’s stock may be overvalued by approximately 17% compared to its intrinsic value, based on discounted cash flow and relative valuation methods. This overvaluation could lead to market corrections, affecting the share price adversely. Dependence on Traditional Revenue Streams

Sun TV’s heavy reliance on traditional broadcasting and advertising revenue makes it vulnerable to shifts in consumer behavior, especially with the rise of digital and OTT platforms. Failure to adapt to these changes could hinder future growth.

