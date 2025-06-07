Share Market Update – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025:- Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited, established in 2012, is a Gujarat-based company specializing in the recycling of copper scrap to manufacture a diverse range of copper products, including rods, wires, earthing strips, conductors, and wire bars. These products are essential in sectors such as power generation, transmission, distribution, and electronics. The company’s manufacturing facility in Kheda spans approximately 12,152 square meters and is equipped with over 20 machines, enabling it to meet varied customer specifications. Sunlite Recycling Share Price on NSE as of 7 June 2025 is 174.00 INR.
Sunlite Recycling: Current Market Overview
- Market Cap: ₹ 189 Cr.
- Current Price: ₹ 174
- High / Low: ₹ 210 / 91.0
- Stock P/E: 13.3
- Book Value: ₹ 55.2
- Dividend Yield: 0.00 %
- ROCE: 35.9 %
- ROE: 35.6 %
- Face Value: ₹ 10.0
Sunlite Recycling Share Price Chart
Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target Years
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹180
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹185
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹190
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹195
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹200
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹205
|Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹210
Sunlite Recycling Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 73.77%
- FII: 0.32%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 25.91%
Key Factors Affecting Sunlite Recycling Share Price Growth
Here are five key factors that could influence Sunlite Recycling Industries’ share price target for 2025:
1. Strong Financial Growth and Profitability
Sunlite has demonstrated consistent financial growth, with revenues increasing from ₹93,719.32 lakhs in FY22 to ₹1,16,627.09 lakhs in FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose significantly from ₹426.03 lakhs in FY22 to ₹890.36 lakhs in FY24. This upward trend indicates robust operational performance and profitability, which are positive indicators for future share price appreciation.
2. Rising Demand for Recycled Copper
The demand for recycled copper is on the rise, driven by sectors such as power generation, transmission, distribution, and electronics. Sunlite’s focus on recycling copper scrap positions it well to capitalize on this growing market, potentially boosting revenues and, consequently, its share price.
3. Strategic Use of IPO Proceeds
The company plans to utilize the proceeds from its ₹30.24 crore IPO to fund capital expenditures for new plant and machinery, repay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes. These investments are expected to enhance production capacity and reduce debt, strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting share price growth.
4. Commitment to Sustainable Practices
Sunlite’s use of recycled copper and energy-efficient production methods aligns with global sustainability trends. This commitment to environmental responsibility not only meets regulatory standards but also appeals to environmentally conscious investors, potentially enhancing the company’s market valuation.
5. High Investor Confidence Post-IPO
The company’s IPO was met with strong investor enthusiasm, with shares listing at a 90% premium to the issue price. Such a positive market response reflects investor confidence in Sunlite’s business model and growth prospects, which can contribute to sustained share price momentum.
Risks and Challenges for Sunlite Recycling Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Sunlite Recycling Industries’ share price target for 2025:
1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
Sunlite depends on the availability and cost of copper scrap for production. Any major fluctuation in global copper prices or scrap supply could affect its margins and overall profitability.
2. High Working Capital Requirements
The company operates in a capital-intensive industry. Managing working capital efficiently is crucial. Delays in payments from clients or rising input costs could strain its cash flow and impact operations.
3. Environmental and Regulatory Compliance
As a recycling company, Sunlite must strictly follow environmental laws. Any changes in government policies, or failure to meet compliance standards, could lead to penalties or suspension of licenses.
4. Limited Client Diversification
If a large portion of revenue is derived from a few major clients, the business could be vulnerable to revenue loss if any of them reduce or cancel orders, affecting growth and stability.
5. Post-IPO Execution Risk
Although the IPO was successful, using the funds wisely for capacity expansion and debt repayment is essential. Poor execution of projects or delayed implementation could reduce investor confidence and hurt share price performance.
Read Also:- Share Market Update – Belrise Industries Share Price Target 2025