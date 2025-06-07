Share Market Update – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025

Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025:- Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited, established in 2012, is a Gujarat-based company specializing in the recycling of copper scrap to manufacture a diverse range of copper products, including rods, wires, earthing strips, conductors, and wire bars. These products are essential in sectors such as power generation, transmission, distribution, and electronics. The company’s manufacturing facility in Kheda spans approximately 12,152 square meters and is equipped with over 20 machines, enabling it to meet varied customer specifications. Sunlite Recycling Share Price on NSE as of 7 June 2025 is 174.00 INR.

Sunlite Recycling: Current Market Overview

Market Cap: ₹ 189 Cr.

Current Price: ₹ 174

High / Low: ₹ 210 / 91.0

Stock P/E: 13.3

Book Value: ₹ 55.2

Dividend Yield: 0.00 %

ROCE: 35.9 %

ROE: 35.6 %

Face Value: ₹ 10.0

Sunlite Recycling Share Price Chart

Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target Years Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 January – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 February – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 March – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 April – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 May – Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 June ₹180 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 July ₹185 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 August ₹190 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 September ₹195 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 October ₹200 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 November ₹205 Sunlite Recycling Share Price Target 2025 December ₹210

Sunlite Recycling Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73.77%

FII: 0.32%

DII: 0%

Public: 25.91%

Key Factors Affecting Sunlite Recycling Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Sunlite Recycling Industries’ share price target for 2025:

1. Strong Financial Growth and Profitability

Sunlite has demonstrated consistent financial growth, with revenues increasing from ₹93,719.32 lakhs in FY22 to ₹1,16,627.09 lakhs in FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose significantly from ₹426.03 lakhs in FY22 to ₹890.36 lakhs in FY24. This upward trend indicates robust operational performance and profitability, which are positive indicators for future share price appreciation.

2. Rising Demand for Recycled Copper

The demand for recycled copper is on the rise, driven by sectors such as power generation, transmission, distribution, and electronics. Sunlite’s focus on recycling copper scrap positions it well to capitalize on this growing market, potentially boosting revenues and, consequently, its share price.

3. Strategic Use of IPO Proceeds

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from its ₹30.24 crore IPO to fund capital expenditures for new plant and machinery, repay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes. These investments are expected to enhance production capacity and reduce debt, strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting share price growth.

4. Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Sunlite’s use of recycled copper and energy-efficient production methods aligns with global sustainability trends. This commitment to environmental responsibility not only meets regulatory standards but also appeals to environmentally conscious investors, potentially enhancing the company’s market valuation.

5. High Investor Confidence Post-IPO

The company’s IPO was met with strong investor enthusiasm, with shares listing at a 90% premium to the issue price. Such a positive market response reflects investor confidence in Sunlite’s business model and growth prospects, which can contribute to sustained share price momentum.

Risks and Challenges for Sunlite Recycling Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Sunlite Recycling Industries’ share price target for 2025:

1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Sunlite depends on the availability and cost of copper scrap for production. Any major fluctuation in global copper prices or scrap supply could affect its margins and overall profitability.

2. High Working Capital Requirements

The company operates in a capital-intensive industry. Managing working capital efficiently is crucial. Delays in payments from clients or rising input costs could strain its cash flow and impact operations.

3. Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

As a recycling company, Sunlite must strictly follow environmental laws. Any changes in government policies, or failure to meet compliance standards, could lead to penalties or suspension of licenses.

4. Limited Client Diversification

If a large portion of revenue is derived from a few major clients, the business could be vulnerable to revenue loss if any of them reduce or cancel orders, affecting growth and stability.

5. Post-IPO Execution Risk

Although the IPO was successful, using the funds wisely for capacity expansion and debt repayment is essential. Poor execution of projects or delayed implementation could reduce investor confidence and hurt share price performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Belrise Industries Share Price Target 2025