Supreme Court Shocker: Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip Granted New Trial!

Richard Glossip has spent over two decades on death row in Oklahoma for the 1997 murder of his employer, Barry Van Treese. Glossip’s conviction relied heavily on the testimony of Justin Sneed, who admitted to the murder but claimed Glossip was the mastermind behind it. In exchange for his testimony, Sneed avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip, however, has consistently maintained his innocence.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court rendered a landmark decision on February 25, 2025, voting 5-3 to give Glossip a new trial. Serious prosecution misconduct during the initial trial was determined by the Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor emphasized in the majority ruling that the prosecution had neglected to rectify Sneed’s misleading testimony and had retained important information from Glossip’s defense team. A new trial was ordered after the Court found that Glossip’s constitutional rights had been violated by these activities.

The Issue of Misconduct

The problem of misleading testimony is central to the case. A crucial component of Sneed’s credibility during Glossip’s trial was his testimony that he had not been seeking mental treatment. Nevertheless, it was later discovered that Sneed was taking lithium medication while in detention and had a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Glossip’s defense team was denied the opportunity to adequately question Sneed’s credibility because the prosecution were aware of this but never told them.

Oklahoma’s Response and Further Investigations

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, after reviewing the case, admitted that Glossip’s conviction was flawed. Independent investigations had already raised doubts about Sneed’s testimony, with many questioning his reliability. Despite this, Oklahoma’s appeals court had previously rejected Glossip’s attempts to overturn his conviction, prompting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Dissenting Opinions

The judgment was not universally accepted. In their dissenting opinions, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito contended that the Oklahoma court’s ruling ought to have been definitive. They believed that a state court’s decision shouldn’t be overturned by the Supreme Court. In her minority dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett also recommended that rather than immediately requiring a new trial, the matter be returned to the Oklahoma court for additional proceedings.

What Happens Next?

With the Supreme Court’s decision, Richard Glossip will now get another chance to fight for his innocence in a new trial. The ruling has brought renewed attention to issues in the criminal justice system, especially the risks of wrongful convictions and the importance of a fair trial. Attorney General Drummond has expressed his commitment to ensuring Glossip receives a fair retrial, acknowledging the serious implications of the Court’s findings.