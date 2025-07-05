Suzlon Energy Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Rebound?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) closed today at ₹65.16, up around 0.74%. Technical indicators show a mixed-to-bearish picture with neutral momentum—suggesting a possible stabilizing base. If it holds above ₹62–₹63, the stock could target ₹80–₹85 by end-2025.

1. Today’s Price Snapshot

  • Price: ₹65.16 (+0.48, +0.74%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹46.15 – ₹86.04

  • Beta: ~1.5 (high volatility)

Suzlon Energy Share Price Chart

2. Technical Indicator Overview

Indicator Value / Trend Signal
RSI (14) ~51 (mid-range) Neutral
50‑day / 200‑day SMA ₹62.7 / ₹62.5 — price above both Bullish setup
MACD Bearish below zero Weak
Stochastics ~27 (oversold) Potential reversal
ADX, CCI, ROC, Williams %R Bearish to neutral Weak trend

3. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹62–₹63 (congruence of 50/200-day SMA and recent lows)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹70–₹72 (short-term SMA pivot zone)

  • Upside Target Base-case: ₹80–₹85 (50–80% retracement of recent range)

4. Share Price Forecast: ₹80–₹85 by 2025

Base-case target: ₹80 — achievable on sustained strength above ₹63–₹65
Bull-case: ₹85+ — if reversal gains momentum with increased volume and broader sector support
A breach below ₹62 could lead to further decline toward ₹55–₹60.

5. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

  • MACD bearish — no bullish crossover yet

  • Failure to hold ₹62 would invalidate upside view

  • Sector risk: Weakness in renewable or capital discipline among peers may weigh on Suzlon

6. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹63–₹65 on stabilization near SMA cluster

  • Stop-Loss: ₹60 — just below crucial support

  • Target Zones: ₹80 → ₹85 stretch

