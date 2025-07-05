Suzlon Energy Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Rebound?

Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) closed today at ₹65.16, up around 0.74%. Technical indicators show a mixed-to-bearish picture with neutral momentum—suggesting a possible stabilizing base. If it holds above ₹62–₹63, the stock could target ₹80–₹85 by end-2025.

1. Today’s Price Snapshot

Price : ₹65.16 (+0.48, +0.74%)

52‑Week Range : ₹46.15 – ₹86.04

Beta: ~1.5 (high volatility)

2. Technical Indicator Overview

Indicator Value / Trend Signal RSI (14) ~51 (mid-range) Neutral 50‑day / 200‑day SMA ₹62.7 / ₹62.5 — price above both Bullish setup MACD Bearish below zero Weak Stochastics ~27 (oversold) Potential reversal ADX, CCI, ROC, Williams %R Bearish to neutral Weak trend

3. Support & Resistance Levels

Strong Support : ₹62–₹63 (congruence of 50/200-day SMA and recent lows)

Immediate Resistance : ₹70–₹72 (short-term SMA pivot zone)

Upside Target Base-case: ₹80–₹85 (50–80% retracement of recent range)

4. Share Price Forecast: ₹80–₹85 by 2025

Base-case target: ₹80 — achievable on sustained strength above ₹63–₹65

Bull-case: ₹85+ — if reversal gains momentum with increased volume and broader sector support

A breach below ₹62 could lead to further decline toward ₹55–₹60.

5. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

MACD bearish — no bullish crossover yet

Failure to hold ₹62 would invalidate upside view

Sector risk: Weakness in renewable or capital discipline among peers may weigh on Suzlon

6. Suggested Trading Strategy