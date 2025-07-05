Suzlon Energy Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Rebound?
Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) closed today at ₹65.16, up around 0.74%. Technical indicators show a mixed-to-bearish picture with neutral momentum—suggesting a possible stabilizing base. If it holds above ₹62–₹63, the stock could target ₹80–₹85 by end-2025.
1. Today’s Price Snapshot
-
Price: ₹65.16 (+0.48, +0.74%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹46.15 – ₹86.04
-
Beta: ~1.5 (high volatility)
2. Technical Indicator Overview
|Indicator
|Value / Trend
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~51 (mid-range)
|Neutral
|50‑day / 200‑day SMA
|₹62.7 / ₹62.5 — price above both
|Bullish setup
|MACD
|Bearish below zero
|Weak
|Stochastics
|~27 (oversold)
|Potential reversal
|ADX, CCI, ROC, Williams %R
|Bearish to neutral
|Weak trend
3. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹62–₹63 (congruence of 50/200-day SMA and recent lows)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹70–₹72 (short-term SMA pivot zone)
-
Upside Target Base-case: ₹80–₹85 (50–80% retracement of recent range)
4. Share Price Forecast: ₹80–₹85 by 2025
Base-case target: ₹80 — achievable on sustained strength above ₹63–₹65
Bull-case: ₹85+ — if reversal gains momentum with increased volume and broader sector support
A breach below ₹62 could lead to further decline toward ₹55–₹60.
5. Risks & Technical Warning Signs
-
MACD bearish — no bullish crossover yet
-
Failure to hold ₹62 would invalidate upside view
-
Sector risk: Weakness in renewable or capital discipline among peers may weigh on Suzlon
6. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹63–₹65 on stabilization near SMA cluster
-
Stop-Loss: ₹60 — just below crucial support
-
Target Zones: ₹80 → ₹85 stretch