Share Market Update – Suzlon Share Price Target 2025

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025:- Suzlon Energy, a leading name in India’s wind energy sector, is expected to see steady growth by 2025, driven by the rising demand for renewable energy and supportive government policies. The company has been focusing on reducing debt, improving efficiency, and expanding its global footprint, which could boost its stock performance. Suzlon Share Price on NSE as of 10 February 2025 is 53.84 INR.

Suzlon Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 54.97

High: 55.08

Low: 52.92

Mkt cap: 73.23KCr

P/E ratio: 64.29

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 86.04

52-wk low: 35.50

Suzlon Share Price Chart

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Suzlon Share Price Target Years Suzlon Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 January ₹58 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 February ₹60 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 March ₹63 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 April ₹66 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 May ₹69 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 June ₹72 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 July ₹75 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 August ₹78 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 September ₹81 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 October ₹84 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 November ₹87 Suzlon Share Price Target 2025 December ₹90

Suzlon Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 13.25%

FII: 22.88%

DII: 9.31%

Public: 54.56%

Key Factors Affecting Suzlon Share Price Growth

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy – With India and global markets pushing for clean energy, Suzlon, a leading wind energy company, could benefit from increasing investments in wind power projects.

Government Policies & Incentives – Supportive policies, subsidies, and tax benefits for renewable energy can boost Suzlon’s growth and profitability.

Debt Reduction & Financial Stability – Suzlon has been working on reducing its debt burden, and improved financial health can positively impact investor confidence and share price.

Technological Advancements – Innovations in wind turbine efficiency and energy storage solutions can enhance Suzlon’s competitive edge and market share.

Global Expansion & Orders – Securing large domestic and international orders can drive revenue growth and positively influence its stock performance in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Suzlon Share Price

High Debt Burden – Despite efforts to reduce debt, financial liabilities remain a concern and can impact Suzlon’s profitability and stock performance.

Competition in Renewable Energy – The wind energy sector faces stiff competition from other renewable sources like solar power, as well as from global wind energy giants.

Policy & Regulatory Risks – Changes in government policies, delays in subsidies, or unfavorable regulations can affect Suzlon’s business operations and stock price.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Delays in raw materials, rising costs of components, or global supply chain issues could slow down project execution and impact financial performance.

Market Volatility & Economic Conditions – Global economic downturns, fluctuations in energy prices, or stock market instability could negatively affect investor sentiment toward Suzlon.

