Suzlon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Suzlon Energy Ltd is a leading renewable energy company based in India, specializing in wind energy solutions. Founded in 1995, Suzlon has become one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbines in Asia. The company designs, develops, and installs wind energy projects across India and several countries worldwide. Suzlon Share Price on NSE as of 01 June 2025 is 71.35 INR. Here are more details on Suzlon Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Suzlon Energy Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 71.50

High: 74.30

Low: 70.55

Mkt cap: 97.62KCr

P/E ratio: 85.20

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 86.04

52-wk low: 44.30

Suzlon Energy Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Suzlon Energy Ltd, along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy) Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in wind energy solutions, providing a range of products and services for onshore and offshore wind projects. Tata Power Company Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$10 billion

Tata Power is involved in various energy sectors, including renewable energy, with significant investments in wind and solar power projects. Adani Green Energy Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$27 billion

Adani Green focuses on renewable energy generation, including wind and solar, making it a significant competitor in the Indian renewable energy market. ReNew Power Market Capitalization : ~$12 billion

ReNew Power is one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, with a strong focus on wind and solar power generation and a diverse portfolio. Orient Green Power Company Ltd Market Capitalization : ~$1 billion

Orient Green Power focuses on renewable energy projects, including wind and biomass, competing in the Indian renewable energy space.

Suzlon Share Price Chart

Suzlon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Suzlon Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹98 2026 ₹123 2027 ₹170 2028 ₹217 2029 ₹325 2030 ₹443

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025

Suzlon share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹98. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Suzlon Energy Ltd’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion of Renewable Energy Capacity : The ongoing expansion of India’s renewable energy capacity, particularly in wind energy, will be crucial for Suzlon’s growth. The company’s ability to secure new projects and increase its market share in both domestic and international markets will drive revenue growth and positively influence its share price by 2025.

Partnerships and Collaborations : Strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies, governments, and financial institutions can enhance Suzlon’s project execution capabilities and funding options. These alliances can lead to the development of larger and more complex projects, boosting the company’s revenue potential and supporting its share price growth.

Adoption of Sustainable Practices: Suzlon’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices and technologies will be increasingly important as the global shift toward sustainability accelerates. By focusing on sustainable energy solutions and aligning with global sustainability goals, Suzlon can enhance its brand reputation, attract more investors, and drive share price appreciation by 2025.

Suzlon Share Price Target 2030

Suzlon share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹443. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Suzlon Energy Ltd’s share price target for 2030:

Global Renewable Energy Transition : The worldwide transition towards renewable energy sources, driven by climate change concerns and government mandates, will significantly influence Suzlon’s growth. As countries commit to reducing carbon emissions, the demand for wind energy solutions is expected to rise, positioning Suzlon as a key player in this expanding market, which could positively impact its share price by 2030.

Technological Innovations in Wind Energy : Continuous advancements in wind turbine technology, including larger and more efficient turbines, will enhance Suzlon’s competitiveness. The ability to leverage cutting-edge technology for better energy output and lower costs will attract more customers and investors, driving growth and supporting share price appreciation over the long term.

Regulatory Environment and Incentives: The regulatory framework and government incentives for renewable energy projects will play a critical role in shaping Suzlon’s growth trajectory. Favorable policies, such as tax breaks and renewable energy mandates, can facilitate project development and financing, thereby increasing demand for Suzlon’s products and services, which would contribute to a higher share price by 2030.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 13.25%

FII: 23.03%

DII: 8.73%

Public: 54.98%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 108.51B 67.02% Operating expense 23.97B 44.07% Net income 20.72B 213.72% Net profit margin 19.09 87.89% Earnings per share 1.51 179.63% EBITDA 18.27B 88.32% Effective tax rate -43.20% —

Read Also:- TCS Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph