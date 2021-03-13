Share Market Update – Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025

Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025: Swan Energy’s share price target for 2025 will largely depend on its LNG terminal projects, clean energy initiatives, and business expansion. The company holds strong growth potential with rising demand for natural gas and government support for clean energy. Swan Energy Share Price on NSE as of 27 February 2025 is 418.70 INR.

Swan Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 429.00

High: 432.70

Low: 417.65

Mkt cap: 13.09KCr

P/E ratio: 15.85

Div yield: 0.024%

52-wk high: 809.80

52-wk low: 398.85

Swan Energy Share Price Chart

Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Swan Energy Share Price Target Years Swan Energy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 January – Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 February ₹433 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 March ₹460 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 April ₹490 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹520 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹570 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹610 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹650 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹690 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹730 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹770 Swan Energy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹810

Swan Energy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 53.96%

FII: 10.83%

DII: 13.19%

Public: 22.02%

Key Factors Affecting Swan Energy Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Swan Energy’s share price target for 2025:

LNG Terminal Projects – Progress in the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal projects will significantly impact its revenue and future growth. Energy Sector Demand – Rising demand for clean energy and natural gas in India will create new business opportunities for Swan Energy. Government Policies & Support – Favorable policies and incentives for clean energy projects could boost the company’s operations and profitability. Strategic Partnerships & Investments – Collaborations with energy companies and financial investments will play a vital role in business expansion. Infrastructure Development – Timely completion of infrastructure projects like LNG terminals will affect the company’s revenue generation and investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Swan Energy Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Swan Energy’s share price target in 2025:

Project Delays – Delays in the completion of LNG terminal projects could affect revenue growth and investor confidence. Regulatory Approvals – The company’s operations depend on various government approvals, and any regulatory hurdles could slow down business progress. Market Competition – Rising competition from other energy companies in the LNG and clean energy sector could impact market share and profitability. Economic Slowdowns – A weak economic environment or reduced energy demand could lower the company’s revenue growth. Financial Risks – High capital investment in infrastructure projects could increase debt levels and affect cash flow if not managed efficiently.

