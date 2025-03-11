Share Market Update – Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025:- Swaraj Engines’ share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like demand in the agricultural sector, raw material costs, and overall market conditions. As a key player in the tractor engine industry, the company benefits from India’s strong focus on agriculture and rural development. Swaraj Engines Share Price on NSE as of 11 March 2025 is 2,956.90 INR.

Swaraj Engines Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 3,030.00
  • High: 3,030.00
  • Low: 2,900.00
  • Mkt cap: 3.59KCr
  • P/E ratio: 23.07
  • Div yield: 3.21%
  • 52-wk high: 3,470.00
  • 52-wk low: 2,148.00

Swaraj Engines Share Price Chart

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target Years Swaraj Engines Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 January
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 February
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3070
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3130
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3190
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3230
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3280
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3330
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3370
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 October ₹3410
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3440
Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3470

Swaraj Engines Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 52.12%
  • FII: 3.35%
  • DII: 9.77%
  • Public: 34.76%

Key Factors Affecting Swaraj Engines Share Price Growth

  • Agricultural Sector Performance – Swaraj Engines’ growth is closely linked to the demand for tractors and farming equipment, which depends on factors like monsoon conditions, crop output, and government policies on agriculture.

  • Government Policies & Subsidies – Supportive policies, including subsidies on farm equipment and rural development initiatives, can boost tractor sales, positively impacting Swaraj Engines’ revenue.

  • Technological Advancements – Innovations in engine efficiency, fuel economy, and emission compliance can enhance the company’s competitive edge, driving growth.

  • Expansion & Market Demand – Increasing rural mechanization and expansion into new markets can create higher demand for Swaraj Engines’ products, leading to potential stock price appreciation.

  • Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain Stability – Fluctuations in steel and other raw material prices, as well as supply chain disruptions, could impact production costs and profit margins, influencing investor sentiment.

Risks and Challenges for Swaraj Engines Share Price

  • Dependence on the Agricultural Sector – Since Swaraj Engines primarily serves the tractor and farming industry, any downturn in agricultural output due to poor monsoons, lower crop prices, or policy changes can negatively impact sales.

  • Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the prices of steel, aluminum, and other essential components can increase production costs, affecting profit margins and overall financial performance.

  • Competitive Market – Rising competition from both domestic and international engine manufacturers could impact market share, putting pressure on pricing and profitability.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Compliance – Stricter government norms on emissions and environmental sustainability could lead to additional costs for R&D and compliance, affecting the company’s bottom line.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions – Any disruptions in the supply of key components due to geopolitical tensions, transportation issues, or global crises could lead to production delays and impact stock performance.

