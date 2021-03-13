Symphony, ETT, and five other companies will continue to work on dividends, bonuses, and Rights Issues

CMS Info Systems, DISA India, Thangamayil Jewellery, and three other firms’ shares are expected to remain in the limelight following announcements of corporate activities such as dividends, bonus issues, and rights offerings. According to BSE statistics, all these shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, following the announcements.

CMS Info Systems, DISA India, and Symphony will all trade ex-dividends tomorrow, February 11, after declaring interim dividends of Rs 3.25, Rs 100, and Rs 2 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Notably, all of these corporations have set February 11 as the record deadline for determining the eligibility of shareholders in these cases.

Among others, EFC (I) will be in the spotlight on Tuesday, as the company announced that its board has declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 for every existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, to the company’s eligible equity shareholders. The business has set Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as the record date for deciding whether equity owners can issue bonus equity shares in the 1:1 ratio.

Furthermore, ETT, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Kairosoft AI Solutions will trade ex-date on February 11, after the announcement of rights issues for their relevant shareholders. ETT has announced a rights issue of fully paid-up 1,65,89,856 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 5 each, totaling Rs. 24,88,47,840. The business has fixed an issue price of Rs. 15 per equity share.

Thangamayil Jewellery has launched a rights issue of 36,42,857 equity shares worth Rs. 510 crore at a rights issue price of Rs. 1,400 per equity share. The corporation has set the record date for Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kairosoft AI Solutions has announced a rights issue of 8,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at Rs. 250 per rights equity share, in a ratio of two fully paid-up equity shares for every one fully paid-up equity share held by shareholders as of the record date. The corporation has set the record date for Tuesday, February 11, 2025.The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the right to dividends, rights issues, or bonus shares. This indicates that a new buyer of the shares will not be able to benefit from the dividend, bonus, or rights issue after this date. Investors must hold the shares before the ex-date to qualify for these corporate measures.