Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025: Will It Break Above ₹25?

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025: Will It Break Above ₹25?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹19.02 (NSE: SYNCOMF) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Syncom Formulations India Ltd is currently trading at ₹19.02, within a 52-week range of ₹14.00 to ₹27.94. As investors look ahead to 2025, let’s explore the latest technical analysis, support-resistance levels, and expert predictions for Syncom’s share price.

Syncom Formulations Share Price Chart

About Syncom Formulations

Syncom Formulations is an established name in the pharmaceutical formulations sector, catering to domestic and export markets. The company has reported a 100% YoY growth in net sales, showcasing strong momentum in Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Market Cap: ~₹975 Crore

  • Revenue Growth: 100% YoY (recent quarter)

  • Debt-to-Equity: Low, indicating stable finances

  • Industry: Pharmaceuticals & Contract Manufacturing

Technical Analysis Snapshot

Indicator Value Signal
RSI (14) ~57 Neutral
MACD Slightly Negative Weak Bearish
Moving Averages MA5–50: Bullish
MA100–200: Bearish		 Mixed

  • Daily Trend: Neutral to slightly bearish

  • Weekly Trend: Neutral

  • Monthly Trend: Strong Buy

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹18.62 – ₹18.93

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹19.26 – ₹19.52

  • Breakout Resistance: ₹20.00 – ₹22.17

  • Long-Term Resistance: ₹23.60 – ₹25.60

If the stock breaks and sustains above ₹20, it could open doors for higher levels towards ₹22 and beyond.

 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹19.50 – ₹20.00 +2% to +5%
Medium-Term ₹20.50 – ₹22.00 +7% to +16%
Long-Term ₹23.60 – ₹25.60 +24% to +35%

Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹18.60 – ₹19.00

  • Breakout Level: ₹20.00+

  • Target: ₹22 – ₹25.60 by 2025

  • Stop-Loss: Below ₹18.50 to manage downside risk

A sustained breakout with high volume above ₹20 can confirm bullish momentum for the medium term.

Risks to Consider

  • Weakness in daily technical indicators may cap short-term gains.

  • Pharma sector volatility and regulatory challenges could impact growth.

  • Failure to hold ₹18.50 support may lead to further downside.

Quick Summary

Metric Outlook
Current Price ₹19.02
Support Range ₹18.62 – ₹18.93
Resistance Range ₹19.26 – ₹20.00
2025 Price Target ₹23.60 – ₹25.60
Technical Sentiment Neutral to Slightly Bearish
Risk Level Moderate

Similar Posts

Den Networks Share Price Target

Den Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

DEN Networks Ltd is one of India’s leading cable and broadband service providers, known for delivering quality entertainment and connectivity. Established in 2007, the company operates a vast network that offers cable TV and high-speed internet services to millions of homes nationwide. DEN Networks is focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, constantly upgrading its services…

Coal India Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Coal India Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Coal India Share Price Target 2025:- Coal India Limited (CIL) is a key player in India’s energy sector, supplying the majority of the country’s coal needs. As India continues to rely on coal for power generation and industrial use, the company’s revenue is expected to stay strong in 2025. Government policies, rising electricity demand, and…

Salasar Techno Share Price Target

Salasar Techno Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a well-known company in India that focuses on providing high-quality engineering solutions. The company is involved in designing, manufacturing, and building infrastructure like telecom towers, transmission lines, and solar mounting structures. Established in 2001, it has grown into a trusted name for delivering durable and efficient solutions. Salasar Techno Share…

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Lemon Tree Share Price Target 2025:- As of March 6, 2025, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited’s stock is trading at ₹125 per share. Analysts have set a price target of ₹190, suggesting a potential 52% increase from the current price. The company is investing ₹300 crore in renovations to enhance its offerings, aiming for a medium-term…

Sakuma Exports Share Price Target

Sakuma Exports Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sakuma Exports Ltd is an Indian company specializing in the trading and export of agricultural commodities. Established in 1998, the company deals in products like sugar, pulses, oilseeds, and spices, catering to domestic and international markets. Sakuma Exports is known for its focus on quality, reliability, and timely delivery. Sakuma Exports Share Price on NSE…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *