Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025: Will It Break Above ₹25?

Current Price: ₹19.02 (NSE: SYNCOMF) (As Of July 14, 2025)

Syncom Formulations India Ltd is currently trading at ₹19.02, within a 52-week range of ₹14.00 to ₹27.94. As investors look ahead to 2025, let’s explore the latest technical analysis, support-resistance levels, and expert predictions for Syncom’s share price.

About Syncom Formulations

Syncom Formulations is an established name in the pharmaceutical formulations sector, catering to domestic and export markets. The company has reported a 100% YoY growth in net sales, showcasing strong momentum in Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Market Cap: ~₹975 Crore

Revenue Growth: 100% YoY (recent quarter)

Debt-to-Equity: Low, indicating stable finances

Industry: Pharmaceuticals & Contract Manufacturing

Technical Analysis Snapshot

Indicator Value Signal RSI (14) ~57 Neutral MACD Slightly Negative Weak Bearish Moving Averages MA5–50: Bullish

MA100–200: Bearish Mixed

Daily Trend: Neutral to slightly bearish

Weekly Trend: Neutral

Monthly Trend: Strong Buy

Support & Resistance Levels

Strong Support: ₹18.62 – ₹18.93

Immediate Resistance: ₹19.26 – ₹19.52

Breakout Resistance: ₹20.00 – ₹22.17

Long-Term Resistance: ₹23.60 – ₹25.60

If the stock breaks and sustains above ₹20, it could open doors for higher levels towards ₹22 and beyond.

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹19.50 – ₹20.00 +2% to +5% Medium-Term ₹20.50 – ₹22.00 +7% to +16% Long-Term ₹23.60 – ₹25.60 +24% to +35%

Trading Strategy

Entry Zone: ₹18.60 – ₹19.00

Breakout Level: ₹20.00+

Target: ₹22 – ₹25.60 by 2025

Stop-Loss: Below ₹18.50 to manage downside risk

A sustained breakout with high volume above ₹20 can confirm bullish momentum for the medium term.

Risks to Consider

Weakness in daily technical indicators may cap short-term gains.

Pharma sector volatility and regulatory challenges could impact growth.

Failure to hold ₹18.50 support may lead to further downside.

Quick Summary