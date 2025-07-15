Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025: Will It Break Above ₹25?
Current Price: ₹19.02 (NSE: SYNCOMF) (As Of July 14, 2025)
Syncom Formulations India Ltd is currently trading at ₹19.02, within a 52-week range of ₹14.00 to ₹27.94. As investors look ahead to 2025, let’s explore the latest technical analysis, support-resistance levels, and expert predictions for Syncom’s share price.
About Syncom Formulations
Syncom Formulations is an established name in the pharmaceutical formulations sector, catering to domestic and export markets. The company has reported a 100% YoY growth in net sales, showcasing strong momentum in Q1 FY26.
Key Financial Highlights
-
Market Cap: ~₹975 Crore
-
Revenue Growth: 100% YoY (recent quarter)
-
Debt-to-Equity: Low, indicating stable finances
-
Industry: Pharmaceuticals & Contract Manufacturing
Technical Analysis Snapshot
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~57
|Neutral
|MACD
|Slightly Negative
|Weak Bearish
|Moving Averages
|MA5–50: Bullish
MA100–200: Bearish
|Mixed
-
Daily Trend: Neutral to slightly bearish
-
Weekly Trend: Neutral
-
Monthly Trend: Strong Buy
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹18.62 – ₹18.93
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹19.26 – ₹19.52
-
Breakout Resistance: ₹20.00 – ₹22.17
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹23.60 – ₹25.60
If the stock breaks and sustains above ₹20, it could open doors for higher levels towards ₹22 and beyond.
Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹19.50 – ₹20.00
|+2% to +5%
|Medium-Term
|₹20.50 – ₹22.00
|+7% to +16%
|Long-Term
|₹23.60 – ₹25.60
|+24% to +35%
Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹18.60 – ₹19.00
-
Breakout Level: ₹20.00+
-
Target: ₹22 – ₹25.60 by 2025
-
Stop-Loss: Below ₹18.50 to manage downside risk
A sustained breakout with high volume above ₹20 can confirm bullish momentum for the medium term.
Risks to Consider
-
Weakness in daily technical indicators may cap short-term gains.
-
Pharma sector volatility and regulatory challenges could impact growth.
-
Failure to hold ₹18.50 support may lead to further downside.
Quick Summary
|Metric
|Outlook
|Current Price
|₹19.02
|Support Range
|₹18.62 – ₹18.93
|Resistance Range
|₹19.26 – ₹20.00
|2025 Price Target
|₹23.60 – ₹25.60
|Technical Sentiment
|Neutral to Slightly Bearish
|Risk Level
|Moderate