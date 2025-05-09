T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025:- T. Spiritual World Ltd., established in 1986 and based in Kolkata, India, operates in the trading of commodities and allied products. Over the years, the company has diversified its operations to include software services, wellness products, yoga studios, and alternative health services. Their software division offers IT consulting and training, while the wellness segment encompasses retail stores, yoga studios, and clinics focusing on holistic health. T Spiritual Share Price on BOM as of 9 May 2025 is 1.94 INR.

T Spiritual Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1.92

High: 1.97

Low: 1.81

Mkt cap: 3.88Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 2.39

52-wk low: 1.28

T Spiritual Share Price Chart

T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

T Spiritual Share Price Target Years T Spiritual Share Price Target Months Share Price Target T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 January – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 February – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 March – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 April – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2.05 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2.15 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2.30 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2.45 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2.60 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2.75 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2.90 T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3

T Spiritual Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 16.58%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 83.42%

Key Factors Affecting T Spiritual Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of T. Spiritual World Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Positive Long-Term Stock Forecast

According to WalletInvestor, T. Spiritual World Ltd.’s stock is projected to nearly double over the next five years, with a forecasted price of ₹3.44 by April 2030. This suggests potential for significant long-term growth, assuming favorable market conditions. Recent Share Price Performance

The company’s share price has shown notable short-term gains, increasing by approximately 29.20% over the past month. This upward trend may attract investor interest and contribute to positive momentum. Diversified Business Operations

T. Spiritual World Ltd. engages in trading commodities and allied products, and also operates in sectors like wellness products, yoga studios, and alternative health services. This diversification could provide multiple revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single market segment. Low Promoter Holding

The company’s promoter holding stands at 16.6%, which is relatively low. While this could raise concerns about promoter commitment, it also leaves room for increased institutional or retail investor participation, potentially enhancing liquidity and market interest. Market Capitalization and Valuation Metrics

With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.44 crore and a price-to-book ratio of 2.31, T. Spiritual World Ltd. is considered a micro-cap stock. Such companies can offer substantial growth potential, albeit with higher associated risks.

Risks and Challenges for T Spiritual Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact T. Spiritual World Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Consistent Financial Losses

The company has reported negative net profits in recent quarters, including a net loss of ₹0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Such ongoing losses raise concerns about the company’s ability to achieve profitability and sustain operations. Negative Return on Equity (ROE)

T. Spiritual World Ltd. has reported a negative ROE for three consecutive years, indicating that the company is not generating positive returns on shareholders’ investments. This trend may deter potential investors and affect the company’s valuation. Lack of Cash Flow Transparency

The absence of reported cash flow statements limits investors’ ability to assess the company’s liquidity and financial health. This lack of transparency can hinder informed investment decisions. Underperformance Compared to Market Benchmarks

Over a three-year period, the company’s stock returned 59.02%, underperforming the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, which returned 71.75%. This relative underperformance may reflect underlying business challenges. Low Liquidity and Market Capitalization

With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.44 crore and a share price around ₹1.94, the company’s stock is considered illiquid. Low liquidity can lead to higher volatility and difficulty in executing large trades without affecting the stock price.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025