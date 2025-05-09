Share Market Update – T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025:- T. Spiritual World Ltd., established in 1986 and based in Kolkata, India, operates in the trading of commodities and allied products. Over the years, the company has diversified its operations to include software services, wellness products, yoga studios, and alternative health services. Their software division offers IT consulting and training, while the wellness segment encompasses retail stores, yoga studios, and clinics focusing on holistic health. T Spiritual Share Price on BOM as of 9 May 2025 is 1.94 INR.
T Spiritual Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1.92
- High: 1.97
- Low: 1.81
- Mkt cap: 3.88Cr
- P/E ratio: N/A
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 2.39
- 52-wk low: 1.28
T Spiritual Share Price Chart
T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|T Spiritual Share Price Target Years
|T Spiritual Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹2.05
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹2.15
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹2.30
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹2.45
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹2.60
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹2.75
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹2.90
|T Spiritual Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹3
T Spiritual Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 16.58%
- FII: 0%
- DII: 0%
- Public: 83.42%
Key Factors Affecting T Spiritual Share Price Growth
Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of T. Spiritual World Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:
-
Positive Long-Term Stock Forecast
According to WalletInvestor, T. Spiritual World Ltd.’s stock is projected to nearly double over the next five years, with a forecasted price of ₹3.44 by April 2030. This suggests potential for significant long-term growth, assuming favorable market conditions.
-
Recent Share Price Performance
The company’s share price has shown notable short-term gains, increasing by approximately 29.20% over the past month. This upward trend may attract investor interest and contribute to positive momentum.
-
Diversified Business Operations
T. Spiritual World Ltd. engages in trading commodities and allied products, and also operates in sectors like wellness products, yoga studios, and alternative health services. This diversification could provide multiple revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single market segment.
-
Low Promoter Holding
The company’s promoter holding stands at 16.6%, which is relatively low. While this could raise concerns about promoter commitment, it also leaves room for increased institutional or retail investor participation, potentially enhancing liquidity and market interest.
-
Market Capitalization and Valuation Metrics
With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.44 crore and a price-to-book ratio of 2.31, T. Spiritual World Ltd. is considered a micro-cap stock. Such companies can offer substantial growth potential, albeit with higher associated risks.
Risks and Challenges for T Spiritual Share Price
Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact T. Spiritual World Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:
-
Consistent Financial Losses
The company has reported negative net profits in recent quarters, including a net loss of ₹0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Such ongoing losses raise concerns about the company’s ability to achieve profitability and sustain operations.
-
Negative Return on Equity (ROE)
T. Spiritual World Ltd. has reported a negative ROE for three consecutive years, indicating that the company is not generating positive returns on shareholders’ investments. This trend may deter potential investors and affect the company’s valuation.
-
Lack of Cash Flow Transparency
The absence of reported cash flow statements limits investors’ ability to assess the company’s liquidity and financial health. This lack of transparency can hinder informed investment decisions.
-
Underperformance Compared to Market Benchmarks
Over a three-year period, the company’s stock returned 59.02%, underperforming the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, which returned 71.75%. This relative underperformance may reflect underlying business challenges.
-
Low Liquidity and Market Capitalization
With a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.44 crore and a share price around ₹1.94, the company’s stock is considered illiquid. Low liquidity can lead to higher volatility and difficulty in executing large trades without affecting the stock price.
