Stock Market Update – Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) stock price in 2025 will depend on growing global demand for advanced chips used in AI, 5G, and electric vehicles. As a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, TSMC’s technological advancements and strong partnerships with companies like Apple and Nvidia could drive growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price on TPE as of 7 March 2025 is 1,005.00 TWD.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturng Co Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,005.00
  • High: 1,010.00
  • Low: 1,000.00
  • Mkt cap: 26.06LCr
  • P/E ratio: 22.21
  • Div yield: 1.59%
  • 52-wk high: 1,160.00
  • 52-wk low: 740.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Chart

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction Years Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 March TWD 1115
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 April TWD 1120
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 May TWD 1125
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 June TWD 1130
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 July TWD 1135
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 August TWD 1140
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 September TWD 1145
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 October TWD 1150
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 November TWD 1155
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Prediction 2025 December TWD 1160

Key Factors Affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) stock price target for 2025:

  1. Global Chip Demand – Rising demand for advanced semiconductors in AI, 5G, and electric vehicles (EVs) will drive revenue growth for TSMC.

  2. Technological Leadership – TSMC’s ability to maintain its edge in cutting-edge chip manufacturing (e.g., 3nm and 2nm nodes) will be crucial for staying ahead of competitors like Intel and Samsung.

  3. Expansion and Capacity Growth – Investments in new fabs, including those in the U.S. and Japan, will help meet global demand and reduce supply chain risks.

  4. Geopolitical Stability – Tensions between China, Taiwan, and the U.S. could impact operations and investor sentiment, influencing stock performance.

  5. Customer Relationships – Strong partnerships with major tech firms like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD will play a key role in sustaining revenue growth and market dominance.

Risks and Challenges for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) stock price target in 2025:

  1. Geopolitical Tensions – Rising tensions between China, Taiwan, and the U.S. pose a major risk to TSMC’s operations and investor confidence.

  2. Competition from Rivals – Increasing competition from Intel, Samsung, and emerging semiconductor firms could impact market share and pricing power.

  3. Economic Slowdown – A global recession or reduced tech spending could lower demand for chips, affecting revenue and profitability.

  4. Supply Chain and Production Challenges – Disruptions in raw material supply, energy shortages, or delays in factory expansions could impact manufacturing efficiency.

  5. Regulatory and Trade Restrictions – U.S. and China trade policies, export controls, and sanctions could affect TSMC’s ability to serve key customers and access advanced technology.

