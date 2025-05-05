Share Market Update – Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025

Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025

Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025:- Take Solutions Ltd, established in 2000 and headquartered in Chennai, India, is a global technology-driven company specializing in Life Sciences services. Through its subsidiary, Navitas Life Sciences, the company offers comprehensive solutions encompassing clinical research, generics development, data sciences, regulatory affairs, and pharmacovigilance. These services are supported by advanced technology platforms, including their proprietary eClinical platform, OneClinical, which facilitates real-time data analytics and visualization for clinical trials. Take Solutions has a global presence, serving a diverse clientele ranging from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies. Take Solutions Share Price on NSE as of 5 May 2025 is 8.00 INR.

Take Solutions Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 8.00
  • High: 8.03
  • Low: 8.00
  • Mkt cap: 118.35Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 24.40
  • 52-wk low: 6.51

Take Solutions Share Price Chart

Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Take Solutions Share Price Target Years Take Solutions Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 January
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 February
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 March
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 April
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 May ₹10
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 June ₹12
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 July ₹14
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 August ₹16
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 September ₹18
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 October ₹20
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 November ₹22
Take Solutions Share Price Target 2025 December ₹25

Take Solutions Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 53.41%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0.01%
  • Public: 46.58%

Key Factors Affecting Take Solutions Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Take Solutions Ltd:

  1. Strong Financial Turnaround

    In the third quarter of FY2024-25, Take Solutions reported a significant net profit of ₹47.68 crore, a remarkable increase from a net loss of ₹1.58 crore in the previous quarter. This turnaround reflects improved operational efficiency and a positive shift in the company’s financial performance.

  2. Strategic Product Expansion

    The company plans to launch six new products in the Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management domains over the next two years. This strategic move aims to diversify its offerings and tap into emerging market opportunities, potentially driving revenue growth.

  3. Global Expansion Initiatives

    Take Solutions is exploring acquisitions in North America and Europe to strengthen its global footprint. Such expansion efforts are expected to enhance the company’s market presence and open new revenue streams.

  4. Analyst Optimism

    Analysts have set a consensus target price of ₹162.99 for Take Solutions’ shares, indicating strong confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and potential for substantial stock appreciation.

  5. Focus on Core Competencies

    By concentrating on its core strengths in Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management, Take Solutions aims to leverage its expertise to deliver specialized services, thereby enhancing its competitive advantage and driving sustainable growth.

Risks and Challenges for Take Solutions Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Take Solutions Ltd:

  1. Continued Financial Losses

    Despite some improvements, Take Solutions reported a net loss of ₹44.6 million in the first half of FY2025, narrowing from a ₹68.6 million loss in the same period of the previous year. Persistent losses may affect investor confidence and hinder the company’s ability to attract new investments.

  2. Regulatory Compliance Issues

    The company has experienced delays in submitting quarterly financial results, with the Q2 FY2025 results postponed due to audit completion issues. Such delays can raise concerns about corporate governance and transparency, potentially impacting the company’s reputation and investor trust.

  3. Negative Market Perception

    Take Solutions is currently classified as a “Sucker Stock” based on composite assessments of quality, value, and momentum. This classification suggests that the stock may be underperforming relative to its peers, which could deter potential investors.

  4. Liquidity Risks

    The company’s annual report highlights liquidity risk as a concern, indicating potential challenges in meeting financial obligations. Managing liquidity effectively is crucial to ensure operational stability and to avoid disruptions in business activities.

  5. Stock Price Volatility

    Take Solutions’ share price has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹24.40 and a low of ₹6.51. As of May 2, 2025, the stock was trading at ₹8.00, reflecting a substantial decline. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying business uncertainties.

