Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Tamboli Industries, a key player in precision engineering, serves industries like automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on global demand, raw material costs, and technological advancements. If the company expands into new markets and adopts innovative manufacturing processes, it could see strong growth. Tamboli Industries Share Price on BOM as of 2 April 2025 is 155.95 INR.

Tamboli Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 141.60

High: 155.95

Low: 141.50

Mkt cap: 141.26Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 215.00

52-wk low: 110.00

Tamboli Industries Share Price Chart

Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tamboli Industries Share Price Target Years Tamboli Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 January – Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 February – Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 March – Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹160 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹170 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹180 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹190 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹200 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹210 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹220 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹240

Tamboli Industries Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 52.83%

FII: 0.05%

DII: 0%

Public: 47.12%

Key Factors Affecting Tamboli Industries Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025:

Demand for Precision Components – As a manufacturer of high-precision engineering components, growth depends on demand from industries like automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. Global & Domestic Market Trends – Since the company serves both Indian and international markets, economic conditions, export demand, and currency fluctuations play a crucial role. Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain – Rising costs of metals and supply chain disruptions can impact production costs and profit margins. Technological Advancements & Innovation – Adopting new manufacturing technologies and automation can improve efficiency and attract more clients, boosting growth. Competition & Expansion Strategy – Competing with both domestic and global players, as well as expanding into new markets or industries, will be key to sustaining long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Tamboli Industries Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of metals and other inputs can increase production expenses, impacting profit margins. Global Economic Uncertainty – As Tamboli Industries serves international markets, economic slowdowns, trade restrictions, or currency fluctuations can affect demand and revenues. Intense Market Competition – Competing with both domestic and international precision component manufacturers may pressure pricing and market share. Supply Chain Disruptions – Delays in raw material supply or logistical challenges can affect production timelines and overall business performance. Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changes in government policies, environmental regulations, or industry standards could increase operational costs and compliance burdens.

