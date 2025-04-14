Share Market Update – Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025

Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025:- ​Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. (TAAL) is an Indian company specializing in the aerospace and aviation sectors. They manufacture aircraft components, provide maintenance and repair services, and offer aviation infrastructure solutions. As of April 11, 2025, TAAL’s share price is ₹278.70, with a 52-week high of ₹710.00 and a low of ₹218.55. Despite a 33.4% decline over the past year, the company maintains a market capitalization of ₹711 crore. TAAL has a history of serving both civilian and defense clients, including partnerships with organizations like HAL and ISRO. Taneja Aerospace Share Price on BOM as of 15 April 2025 is 278.70 INR.

Taneja Aerospace Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 285.00

High: 285.00

Low: 278.70

Mkt cap: 710.70Cr

P/E ratio: 48.94

Div yield: 0.90%

52-wk high: 710.00

52-wk low: 218.55

Taneja Aerospace Share Price Chart

Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target Years Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 January – Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 February – Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 March – Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 April ₹320 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 May ₹360 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 June ₹400 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 July ₹440 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 August ₹480 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 September ₹520 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600 Taneja Aerospace Share Price Target 2025 December ₹650

Taneja Aerospace Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 52.2%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0.09%

Public: 47.69%

Key Factors Affecting Taneja Aerospace Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Strong Long-Term Growth Potential: Despite recent underperformance, Taneja Aerospace has demonstrated a robust 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.56%, indicating significant long-term growth potential in the aerospace and defense sector. Positive Market Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains favorable, with 100% of Moneycontrol users recommending a ‘Buy’ on the stock, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Expansion in Defense Sector: The company’s involvement in the defense sector positions it to benefit from increased government spending and initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.​ Improved Financial Performance: Taneja Aerospace has shown consistent improvement in earnings per share (EPS), with FY2023 EPS at ₹4.41 compared to ₹2.19 in FY2022, indicating enhanced profitability. Strategic Diversification: The company’s efforts to diversify its product offerings and services within the aerospace and aviation industry could open new revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single market segment.

Risks and Challenges for Taneja Aerospace Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

Overvaluation Concerns: As of April 11, 2025, the company’s stock is trading at a premium of 318% over its estimated intrinsic value, indicating potential overvaluation and the risk of a market correction. Recent Financial Performance Decline: In the fourth quarter of 2023, Taneja Aerospace reported declines in net sales, operating profit, and earnings per share, suggesting potential challenges in sustaining profitability. Stock Price Volatility: The stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹710 and a low of ₹218.55, reflecting potential instability and investor uncertainty. Market Sentiment and Selling Pressure: The company has faced consecutive losses over recent trading sessions, indicating bearish market sentiment and potential challenges in maintaining investor confidence. Operational Scale Limitations: Despite being in operation for over two decades, the company’s total operating income has remained moderate, suggesting limitations in scaling operations and achieving significant growth.

