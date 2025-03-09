Tariffs, EVs, and Uncertainty: Why Ford’s Stock Is Still Holding Steady!

The stock market has been volatile recently due to uncertainties in a number of industries brought on by new tariffs, inflation worries, and changing business patterns. Ford Motor Company’s stock, however, remains remarkably stable despite all of this volatility.

Despite certain difficulties, such as growing expenses and heightened competition in the EV market, Ford’s stock has held up well. In an attempt to ascertain if this steadiness is an indication of long-term strength or only a brief lull before more significant changes, experts and investors are closely monitoring the carmaker.

Ford’s Stock Performance: What’s the Latest?

Ford’s stock recently closed at $9.90, a modest rise from the previous week’s $9.55. While this isn’t a massive jump, it’s notable given that the stock is still significantly down from its peak of $14.85 last summer.

This poses a crucial query for investors: Is Ford merely following a holding pattern or is it setting itself up for a recovery? Although the solution isn’t simple, we may get some hints by knowing what factors are affecting the stock’s performance.

How New Tariffs Are Affecting Ford

One of the biggest hurdles Ford is facing right now is the newly imposed 25% tariffs on auto imports from Canada and Mexico. These tariffs have sent shockwaves through the auto industry, making it more expensive to build cars in the U.S. since many parts come from suppliers in those countries.

Higher manufacturing costs for Ford might ultimately result in higher pricing for customers, or the company’s earnings could suffer if they absorb the expenses rather than passing them on. Analysts are keeping an eye on Ford to see how it responds to this complex scenario.

International supply networks have been the foundation of the car industry, and anything that upsets this equilibrium might lead to uncertainty. However, Ford appears to be handling the problem so far without making any significant stock swings.

What Analysts Are Saying About Ford’s Future

If you ask five different analysts about Ford’s stock, you might get five different opinions.

Some, like those at TD Cowen, have taken a cautious approach, giving Ford a “Hold” rating. Their reasoning? Concerns about high warranty costs (meaning Ford is spending a lot on repairs and recalls) and the fact that dealerships have more inventory than usual—suggesting that sales aren’t moving as quickly as they should be.

On the flip side, some analysts have a much rosier view of the auto industry but are favoring other companies like General Motors (GM). While Ford got a neutral rating, GM received a “Buy” rating with a price target of $105. This suggests that, at least for some experts, Ford isn’t the most attractive option in the auto space right now.

But that doesn’t mean Ford is in trouble—it just means it has some work to do to convince investors it’s on the right track.

Ford’s Earnings and Financial Health

Ford’s most recent earnings report showed some promising signs. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was better than what analysts were expecting. But looking ahead, Ford’s forecast for 2025 wasn’t quite as strong.

The company expects to earn between $7 billion and $8.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) this year. That’s still a solid number, but it was lower than what some analysts had predicted. This cautious forecast may be one reason why Ford’s stock isn’t seeing a big jump despite decent earnings.

Ford is in a bit of a transition phase, balancing its traditional car and truck business while making big investments in new technologies. That brings us to its biggest long-term bet—electric vehicles.

Ford’s Push into Electric Vehicles – Is It Paying Off?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Ford’s future is its electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

The company has already made big moves in this space, rolling out models like the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Ford has committed billions of dollars to developing EVs and expanding its battery production capabilities, signaling that it’s serious about competing with industry leaders like Tesla.

But the EV market is a tough game. Competition is fierce, and the costs of building electric cars are still high. Ford is trying to strike a balance between keeping its traditional gas-powered vehicles profitable while ensuring it doesn’t fall behind in the transition to EVs.

The good news? Demand for electric trucks and SUVs is growing, and Ford’s brand is strong. The challenge? Making sure it can keep up with supply chain demands, production costs, and shifting consumer preferences.

What’s Next for Ford?

Ford is in a risky situation. Among the difficulties it confronts are a competitive EV market, increased tariffs, and rising production costs. On the other hand, this well-known brand is growing in popularity in the electric market and offers a wide range of cars.

As of right now, its stock is neither increasing nor decreasing. The real test, however, will be whether Ford can maintain its innovative edge, adapt to market obstacles, and convince investors that it is a long-term success story as the year progresses.

If these developments are managed effectively, Ford’s stock may expand more robustly in the future. But for now, investors are waiting to see.