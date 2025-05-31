Tata Chemicals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update

Tata Chemicals Ltd is one of India’s leading chemical companies, part of the renowned Tata Group. It operates in diverse sectors including basic chemicals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals. Tata Chemicals is a global player in manufacturing soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, and other essential products used in industries like glass, detergents, and food.

In recent years, the company has focused on innovation and sustainability, investing in green energy, biotechnology, and advanced materials. Tata Chemicals also produces plant nutrition products, helping farmers improve crop yields. Tata Chemicals Share Price on NSE as of 31 May 2025 is 886.75 INR. Here are more details on Tata Chemicals Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Chemicals Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 891.95

High: 895.00

Low: 879.45

Mkt cap: 22.58KCr

P/E ratio: 111.77

Div yield: 1.24%

52-wk high: 1,247.35

52-wk low: 756.00

Tata Chemicals Share Price Chart

Tata Chemicals Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Tata Chemicals Ltd with their approximate market capital:

GHCL Ltd

Market Capital: ₹6,500 Crores UPL Ltd

Market Capital: ₹57,000 Crores Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Market Capital: ₹25,500 Crores PI Industries Ltd

Market Capital: ₹58,000 Crores Atul Ltd

Market Capital: ₹25,000 Crores

Tata Chemicals Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Chemicals Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1250 2026 ₹1330 2027 ₹1555 2028 ₹1710 2029 ₹1995 2030 ₹2220

Tata Chemicals Share Price Target 2025

Tata Chemicals share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1250. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Tata Chemicals’ share price target in 2025:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Tata Chemicals relies on raw materials like natural gas and salt for its production processes. Volatility in the prices of these commodities could impact production costs and reduce profit margins, posing a risk to its financial performance and share price in 2025. Environmental Regulations and Compliance Costs: Stricter environmental regulations, especially related to carbon emissions and waste management, could lead to higher compliance costs. Failure to adapt quickly to regulatory changes might result in fines or project delays, which could negatively affect Tata Chemicals’ share price. Global Economic Uncertainty: As a global player, Tata Chemicals is exposed to economic slowdowns in key markets. A global recession or trade restrictions could reduce demand for its products, particularly in sectors like automotive and construction, creating challenges for revenue growth and potentially affecting its share price in 2025.

Tata Chemicals Share Price Target 2030

Tata Chemicals share price target 2030 expected target could be ₹2220. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Tata Chemicals’ share price target in 2030:

Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in chemical manufacturing technologies could render existing processes less efficient or outdated. If Tata Chemicals fails to keep pace with innovation, competitors adopting cutting-edge solutions may gain market share, potentially impacting the company’s long-term growth and share price. Sustainability and Climate Change Pressures: Increasing focus on sustainability and climate action could pose challenges if Tata Chemicals does not fully transition to eco-friendly operations. Regulatory requirements related to carbon emissions and environmental impact may lead to higher operational costs, affecting profitability and long-term share price performance. Geopolitical and Trade Risks: As a global player, Tata Chemicals is exposed to geopolitical risks like trade wars, tariffs, and international conflicts. Disruptions in global supply chains, rising protectionism, or sanctions in key markets could affect its ability to operate efficiently, potentially influencing revenue and share price in 2030.

Tata Chemicals Ltd Shareholder Pattern

Promoters: 37.98%

FII: 13.3%

DII: 21.97%

Public: 26.76%

Tata Chemicals Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 148.87B -3.46% Operating expense 87.58B 19.03% Net income 2.35B -12.31% Net profit margin 1.58 -9.20% Earnings per share 11.27 -61.61% EBITDA 19.53B -33.32% Effective tax rate 32.05% —

