Share Market Update – Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025

Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025:- Tata Elxsi’s share price target for 2025 looks positive, driven by its strong presence in design and technology services, especially in automotive, media, and healthcare sectors. The growing electric vehicle market, innovation in AI and IoT, and expansion of its global client base support its growth potential. Tata Elxsi Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 6,103.95 INR.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 6,146.85

High: 6,175.65

Low: 6,045.05

Mkt cap: 37.99KCr

P/E ratio: 46.94

Div yield: 1.15%

52-wk high: 9,080.00

52-wk low: 5,920.00

Tata Elxsi Share Price Chart

Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tata Elxsi Share Price Target Years Tata Elxsi Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 January – Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 February ₹6300 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 March ₹6600 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 April ₹6900 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 May ₹7200 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 June ₹7500 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7800 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 August ₹8100 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 September ₹8300 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8600 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 November ₹8800 Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025 December ₹9090

Tata Elxsi Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 43.91%

FII: 13.27%

DII: 7.51%

Public: 35.31%

Key Factors Affecting Tata Elxsi Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Tata Elxsi’s share price target for 2025:

Strong Demand for Design and Technology Services: Growing demand for design-led digital transformation in industries like automotive, media, and healthcare supports Tata Elxsi’s growth. Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Growth: Increased focus on electric vehicles boosts demand for Tata Elxsi’s automotive software and engineering solutions. Innovation in AI and IoT: Investments in artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud-based solutions enhance service offerings and competitiveness. Global Client Base Expansion: Expanding partnerships with global clients across industries strengthens revenue streams. Robust Financial Performance: Consistent revenue growth, profitability, and a strong order pipeline drive positive market sentiment for Tata Elxsi.

Risks and Challenges for Tata Elxsi Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Tata Elxsi’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Competition: Increasing competition in the design and technology services space may impact market share and pricing power. Economic Slowdown: A global or domestic economic slowdown could reduce client spending on technology services, affecting revenue growth. Talent Retention: Attracting and retaining skilled talent in a highly competitive market is a continuous challenge. Technological Changes: Rapid technological advancements require constant innovation and adaptation to stay relevant. Client Concentration Risk: Dependence on a few large clients could impact revenues if contracts are lost or reduced.

