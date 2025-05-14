Tata Elxsi Ltd is a leading design and technology services company that operates as part of the Tata Group. It provides innovative solutions in areas such as automotive, healthcare, media, and communications. Tata Elxsi specializes in product design, engineering, and technology development, helping companies bring new products and services to life.

The company is well-known for its work in areas like autonomous vehicles, AI, and digital transformation, playing a key role in shaping the future of industries. Tata Elxsi Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 5,995.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tata Elxsi Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹ 6,109.50

High Price: ₹ 6,124.50

Low Price: ₹ 5,973.00

Previous Close: ₹ 6,100.00

Volume: 222,313

Value (Lacs): ₹ 13,307.66

P/E ratio: 47.58

Div yield: 1.70%

52-wk high: ₹ 9,080.00

52-wk low: ₹ 4,700.00

Mkt cap: ₹ 37,283Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Tata Elxsi Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Tata Elxsi Ltd with their approximate market capital:

Infosys Ltd

Market Capital: ₹5,80,000 Crores Wipro Ltd

Market Capital: ₹2,34,000 Crores Tech Mahindra Ltd

Market Capital: ₹1,08,000 Crores HCL Technologies Ltd

Market Capital: ₹3,20,000 Crores Persistent Systems Ltd

Market Capital: ₹40,000 Crores

TATA ELXSI Share Price Chart

TATA ELXSI Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Elxsi Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹9080 2026 ₹10,340 2027 ₹11,545 2028 ₹12,630 2029 ₹13,915 2030 ₹14,747

TATA ELXSI Share Price Target 2025

Tata Elxsi share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹9080. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Tata Elxsi’s share price target in 2025:

Technological Obsolescence: The rapid pace of technological advancements means that Tata Elxsi must continuously innovate to stay relevant. Failure to keep up with the latest trends or to adapt to emerging technologies could result in losing competitive advantage and market share, adversely impacting its financial performance and share price in 2025. Economic and Political Instability: As a global company, Tata Elxsi is exposed to economic fluctuations and political instability in different regions. Changes in government policies, trade tariffs, or economic downturns can affect project funding and client spending, posing risks to revenue growth and share price stability. Client Dependency and Contract Risks: Tata Elxsi relies on key clients for a significant portion of its revenue. If any major clients reduce their spending, switch to competitors, or face financial difficulties, it could negatively impact Tata Elxsi’s revenue and profitability. This client dependency increases the risk of revenue fluctuations, which could affect the company’s share price in 2025.

TATA ELXSI Share Price Target 2030

Tata Elxsi share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹14,747. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Tata Elxsi’s share price target in 2030:

Evolving Regulatory Landscape: As technology continues to advance, regulations surrounding data privacy, cybersecurity, and industry standards are likely to become stricter. Compliance with these changing regulations may require significant investment and resources, impacting Tata Elxsi’s operational costs and profitability, which could, in turn, affect its share price. Sustainability Pressures and Climate Change: Increasing focus on sustainability and climate change could require Tata Elxsi to adopt more environmentally friendly practices and technologies. The need to invest in sustainable solutions may pose financial challenges, especially if clients demand rapid shifts toward greener technologies, potentially impacting profit margins and share price in the long term. Global Economic Conditions and Market Demand: Economic uncertainties, such as recessions or slowdowns in key markets, could reduce demand for Tata Elxsi’s services across industries. A decline in client investments or project cancellations due to economic factors could negatively impact revenue and growth prospects, leading to fluctuations in share price by 2030.

Tata Elxsi Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 43.91%

Retail And Others: 34.82%

Foreign Institutions: 12.73%

Other Domestic Institutions: 8.54%

Tata Elxsi Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 37.29B 4.64% Operating expense 5.75B 31.87% Net income 7.85B -0.92% Net profit margin 21.05 -5.31% Earnings per share 126.01 -0.92% EBITDA 9.73B -3.55% Effective tax rate 23.67% —

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Davangere Sugar Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030