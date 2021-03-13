Tata Investment Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is an investment company primarily focusing on long-term investments in equity shares, mutual funds, and other securities. As part of the renowned Tata Group, it invests in a diverse portfolio of companies across various sectors, such as financial services, technology, and consumer goods. Tata Investment Share Price on NSE as of 7 February 2025 is 5,903.80 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tata Investment Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹5,936.05

High Price: ₹5,957.50

Low Price: ₹5,860.10

Previous Close: ₹5,968.10

Volume: 8,453

Value (Lacs): ₹499.89

VWAP: ₹5,900.35

UC Limit: ₹7,161.70

LC Limit: ₹4,774.50

P/E ratio: 93.55

Div yield: 0.41%

52-wk high: ₹9,756.85

52-wk low: ₹5,151.00

Mkt cap: ₹29,920

Face Value: ₹10

Tata Investment Share Price Chart

Tata Investment Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Investment Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹9944 2026 ₹11,372 2027 ₹13,015 2028 ₹14,892 2029 ₹17,045 2030 ₹20,547

Tata Investment Share Price Target 2025

Tata Investment share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹9944. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Tata Investment Corporation’s share price target for 2025:

Economic Slowdown : A prolonged economic downturn or global recession could negatively impact the performance of the companies in Tata Investment’s portfolio. Lower corporate earnings and a sluggish stock market may decrease the overall value of its investments, resulting in a decline in its share price.

Competition from Other Investment Vehicles : The rise of alternative investment vehicles, such as mutual funds, ETFs, and other diversified products, could reduce the appeal of Tata Investment Corporation’s shares, leading to decreased demand and slower price growth.

Portfolio Underperformance: If the companies in Tata Investment’s portfolio underperform or fail to deliver the expected returns, it could weaken investor confidence. Consistent underperformance may result in selling pressure, pushing the share price down over time.

Tata Investment Share Price Target 2030

Tata Investment share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹20,547. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Tata Investment Corporation’s share price target in 2030:

Long-Term Market Volatility : Over a long period like until 2030, global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, or market disruptions could significantly impact stock market performance. This volatility could negatively affect the returns of Tata Investment’s portfolio, leading to fluctuations in its share price.

Changes in Regulatory Policies : Evolving financial regulations or changes in tax laws, both in India and internationally, could impact investment strategies and reduce the profitability of Tata Investment. This could limit their ability to grow and generate returns, which may reflect negatively on the share price.

Technological Disruptions: The rapid pace of technological advancements could disrupt traditional industries in which Tata Investment holds significant stakes. If the companies in their portfolio fail to adapt to these changes, they could experience slower growth or even losses, adversely affecting the share price over the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Promoters: 73.38%

FII: 2.26%

DII: 0.5%

Public: 23.85%

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 3.86B 38.97% Operating expense 338.40M 3.17% Net income 3.85B 52.84% Net profit margin 99.74 9.98% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 3.52B 43.75% Effective tax rate 5.17% —

Read Also:- Tata Consumer Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Stock Market Update