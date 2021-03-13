Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025:- Tata Motors’ share price in 2025 will depend on key factors like strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs), growth in passenger and commercial vehicle sales, and the performance of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The company’s focus on innovation, cost efficiency, and expansion in global markets could drive stock growth. Tata Moters Share Price on NSE as of 21 February 2025 is 672.40 INR.

Tata Moters Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 686.00

High: 690.00

Low: 671.10

Mkt cap: 2.48LCr

P/E ratio: 5.90

Div yield: 0.45%

52-wk high: 1,179.00

52-wk low: 667.05

Tata Moters Share Price Chart

Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tata Moters Share Price Target Years Tata Moters Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 January – Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 February ₹700 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 March ₹740 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 April ₹780 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 May ₹820 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 June ₹860 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 July ₹900 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 August ₹940 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 September ₹980 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1020 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1060 Tata Moters Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1180

Tata Moters Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 42.58%

FII: 18.66%

DII: 16.79%

Public: 21.97%

Key Factors Affecting Tata Moters Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Tata Motors’ share price target for 2025:

EV Expansion – Tata Motors is leading India’s electric vehicle (EV) market. Growth in EV adoption and new launches will boost revenue and investor confidence. Global and Domestic Demand – Strong demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, both in India and overseas, will impact sales and profitability. JLR Performance – Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) contributes significantly to revenue. A rebound in luxury car sales and demand in key markets like China and Europe will be crucial. Cost Management and Margins – Efficient cost control, raw material price stability, and improved profit margins will support stock growth. Government Policies and Incentives – Supportive policies for EVs, scrappage policies, and production-linked incentives (PLIs) can enhance Tata Motors’ long-term growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for Tata Moters Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Tata Motors’ share price target for 2025:

High Competition – The automotive industry is highly competitive, with global and domestic players launching new models, especially in the EV segment. Raw Material Costs – Rising prices of key materials like lithium, aluminum, and steel can impact production costs and profit margins. Global Economic Slowdown – Economic uncertainty, inflation, or lower consumer spending in key markets like Europe and China could affect sales, especially for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Regulatory and Policy Changes – Stricter emission norms, changing tax policies, or delays in EV incentives could impact growth and profitability. Supply Chain Disruptions – Semiconductor shortages, logistical issues, or geopolitical tensions can disrupt vehicle production and delay deliveries, affecting revenue.

