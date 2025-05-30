Tata Motors Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

Tata Motors Ltd is India’s largest and most respected automobile manufacturer. Part of the renowned Tata Group, the company produces many vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs). Tata Motors’s Share Price on NSE as of 30 May 2025 is 725.45 INR. Here are more details on Tata Motors’ Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, and 2030.

Tata Motors Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 724.50
  • High: 728.70
  • Low: 720.00
  • Mkt cap: 2.67LCr
  • P/E ratio: 11.17
  • Div yield: 0.83%
  • 52-wk high: 1,179.00
  • 52-wk low: 535.75

Tata Motors Share Price Chart

Tata Motors Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Motors Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹1180
2026 ₹1430
2027 ₹1645
2028 ₹1850
2029 ₹2054
2030 ₹2268

Tata Motors Share Price Target 2025

Tata Motors share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1430. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact Tata Motors’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Global Economic Uncertainty: Slowdowns in key international markets, such as Europe and China, could reduce demand for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and other vehicles, affecting revenue and profitability.
  2. Intense Competition in EV Market: The rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market is becoming highly competitive, with new entrants and global automakers introducing advanced models. This could pressure Tata Motors to innovate continuously while maintaining competitive pricing.
  3. Supply Chain Disruptions: Ongoing issues in global supply chains, such as semiconductor shortages, could delay production and deliveries, impacting sales and operational efficiency.

  4. Regulatory and Environmental Challenges: Stricter emission norms and sustainability regulations may require significant investments in cleaner technologies. While necessary, these could increase costs and affect short-term profitability if not managed effectively.

Tata Motors Share Price Target 2030

Tata Motors share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2575. Here are four key risks and challenges that could impact Tata Motors’ share price target for 2030:

  1. Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in automotive technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced EV batteries, and connected vehicles, could pose a challenge if Tata Motors fails to innovate and keep pace with global competitors.
  2. Global Market Dynamics: Economic downturns or geopolitical tensions in key markets like Europe, China, and the US could affect the demand for vehicles, especially luxury brands like Jaguar Land Rover, impacting long-term growth.
  3. Intense Industry Competition: The automotive industry is expected to face stiff competition from both traditional automakers and new entrants, particularly in the electric and sustainable mobility sectors. This could pressure Tata Motors to continuously invest in R&D, which may affect profit margins.

  4. Environmental and Regulatory Pressures: Increasingly stringent environmental regulations and emission standards worldwide may require substantial investment in green technologies and compliance measures, potentially increasing operational costs and affecting profitability.

Shareholding Pattern For Tata Motors Ltd

  • Promoters: 42.58%
  • FII: 17.84%
  • Retail and Others: 22.44%
  • Mutual Funds: 10.61%
  • DII: 6.53%

 

Tata Motors Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 4.40T 1.31%
Operating expense 1.64T 6.00%
Net income 278.30B -11.37%
Net profit margin 6.33 -12.45%
Earnings per share 16.11 -80.92%
EBITDA 466.39B -0.40%
Effective tax rate 31.09%

 

 

Tata Motors Ltd Quarterly Financials

