Tata Power Share Price Target 2025: Is a Breakout Above ₹480 on the Horizon?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER) is trading at ₹400.85, down modestly from recent consolidation. Technical analysis shows mixed signals—oscillators are neutral to slightly bearish, but the stock is holding above its 200-day moving average. If it maintains support around ₹395–₹400, a rally to ₹480–₹500 by late 2025 is plausible. A breakdown below ₹390 could trigger a drop to ₹350–₹360.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 9, 2025)

  • Price: ₹400.85 (–0.09%)

  • 52-Week Range: ₹326.35 – ₹494.85

  • RSI (14): ~48.5 – neutral

  • MACD (12,26): –0.73 – slightly bearish

  • Stochastic %K (9,6): ~32.9 – oversold/neutral

  • 50-day SMA: ₹395.97 • 200-day SMA: ₹397.79 — current price slightly above long-term SMA

Tata Power Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones:

    • ₹395–₹400 (50/200 SMAs) — key pivot cluster

    • ₹390 — secondary cushion

  • Resistance Levels:

    • ₹405–₹410 — near-term pivot zone

    • ₹480 — average analyst target (~22% upside)

    • ₹500 — bullish extension zone

3. Target Outlook for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹480 — reflects analyst consensus and measured rise from pivot

  • Bull-case: ₹500 — achievable if volume and momentum return

  • Bear-case: ₹350–₹360 — risk if price falls below ₹390 and SMAs weaken

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Neutral MACD and near-flat RSI suggest lack of firm momentum

  • Failure to hold ₹395–₹397 could lead to further decline

  • OTC forecast from WalletInvestor targets ₹481 within a year

  • Broader sector disruptions or weak renewables execution may impact trajectory

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹395–₹400 (near pivot and SMAs)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹390 — below support cluster

  • Targets:

    • Primary: ₹480

    • Extension: ₹500

  • Confirmation Tip: Look for MACD trending toward crossover and RSI crossing above ~50

