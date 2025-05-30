Tata Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Tata Power Company Ltd is one of India’s largest and most trusted power companies. It provides electricity through various sources, including thermal, hydro, solar, and wind energy. The company is known for its focus on clean and sustainable energy, playing a key role in India’s renewable energy growth. Tata Power also works on innovative energy solutions like electric vehicle charging and smart grids. Tata Power Share Price on NSE as of 30 May 2025 is 397.65 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tata Power Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Power Company Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 398.70

High: 399.15

Low: 395.10

Mkt cap: 1.27LCr

P/E ratio: 32.04

Div yield: 0.57%

52-wk high: 494.85

52-wk low: 326.35

Tata Power Share Price Chart

Tata Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Power Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹500 2026 ₹600 2027 ₹700 2028 ₹800 2029 ₹900 2030 ₹1100

Tata Power Share Price Target 2025

Tata Power share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹500. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Tata Power’s share price target for 2025:

Fluctuations in Fuel Prices: Tata Power’s dependence on thermal power generation means that any significant rise in coal or gas prices can increase operational costs. This could affect profitability, especially if fuel prices remain volatile or continue to rise. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies, such as stricter environmental regulations or delays in approvals for new projects, could slow down Tata Power’s expansion plans and impact its ability to maintain steady growth. Competition in Renewable Energy: As the renewable energy market grows, Tata Power faces increasing competition from both traditional power companies and new entrants focused on clean energy. If it struggles to maintain its market share in renewables, it could affect future growth prospects. Execution Risks in Large Projects: Tata Power’s large-scale infrastructure projects, including new power plants and renewable energy installations, carry execution risks. Delays, cost overruns, or technical challenges in these projects could negatively impact the company’s financial performance and stock price.

Tata Power Share Price Target 2030

Tata Power share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1100. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Tata Power’s share price target for 2030:

Adapting to Technological Change: Rapid advancements in energy technologies, such as energy storage, smart grids, and new renewable sources, require continuous investment and adaptation. If Tata Power fails to innovate or keep pace with technological changes, it could lose its competitive edge and market share. Environmental and Regulatory Pressures: Stricter environmental regulations, including carbon emission reduction targets, could increase operational costs for Tata Power, especially in its thermal power segment. Failure to meet these regulations could lead to penalties and affect long-term profitability. Capital Intensity of Renewable Energy Projects: While Tata Power is expanding its renewable energy portfolio, large-scale projects require significant capital investment. If the company faces challenges in financing or delays in executing these projects, it could strain its financial position and impact shareholder value. Geopolitical and Market Volatility: Tata Power’s operations and international expansion could be affected by geopolitical risks, including trade tensions or regulatory changes in foreign markets. Additionally, global market fluctuations and economic downturns could reduce demand for electricity and delay growth initiatives.

Shareholding Pattern For Tata Power Company Ltd

Promoters: 46.86%

Retail and Others: 27.56%

FII: 9.39%

Mutual Funds: 9.63%

DII: 6.57%

Tata Power Company Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 654.78B 6.56% Operating expense 154.33B 32.54% Net income 39.71B 7.43% Net profit margin 6.06 0.66% Earnings per share 9.79 -10.36% EBITDA 139.30B 31.40% Effective tax rate 25.94% —

