Tata Power Share Price Target

Tata Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tata Power Company Ltd is one of India’s largest and most trusted power companies. It provides electricity through various sources, including thermal, hydro, solar, and wind energy. The company is known for its focus on clean and sustainable energy, playing a key role in India’s renewable energy growth. Tata Power also works on innovative energy solutions like electric vehicle charging and smart grids. Tata Power Share Price on NSE as of 30 May 2025 is 397.65 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tata Power Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tata Power Company Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 398.70
  • High: 399.15
  • Low: 395.10
  • Mkt cap: 1.27LCr
  • P/E ratio: 32.04
  • Div yield: 0.57%
  • 52-wk high: 494.85
  • 52-wk low: 326.35

Tata Power Share Price Chart

 

Tata Power Share Price Chart

Tata Power Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tata Power Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹500
2026 ₹600
2027 ₹700
2028 ₹800
2029 ₹900
2030 ₹1100

Tata Power Share Price Target 2025

Tata Power share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹500. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Tata Power’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Fluctuations in Fuel Prices: Tata Power’s dependence on thermal power generation means that any significant rise in coal or gas prices can increase operational costs. This could affect profitability, especially if fuel prices remain volatile or continue to rise.
  2. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government policies, such as stricter environmental regulations or delays in approvals for new projects, could slow down Tata Power’s expansion plans and impact its ability to maintain steady growth.
  3. Competition in Renewable Energy: As the renewable energy market grows, Tata Power faces increasing competition from both traditional power companies and new entrants focused on clean energy. If it struggles to maintain its market share in renewables, it could affect future growth prospects.

  4. Execution Risks in Large Projects: Tata Power’s large-scale infrastructure projects, including new power plants and renewable energy installations, carry execution risks. Delays, cost overruns, or technical challenges in these projects could negatively impact the company’s financial performance and stock price.

Tata Power Share Price Target 2030

Tata Power share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1100. Here are four risks and challenges that could impact Tata Power’s share price target for 2030:

  1. Adapting to Technological Change: Rapid advancements in energy technologies, such as energy storage, smart grids, and new renewable sources, require continuous investment and adaptation. If Tata Power fails to innovate or keep pace with technological changes, it could lose its competitive edge and market share.
  2. Environmental and Regulatory Pressures: Stricter environmental regulations, including carbon emission reduction targets, could increase operational costs for Tata Power, especially in its thermal power segment. Failure to meet these regulations could lead to penalties and affect long-term profitability.
  3. Capital Intensity of Renewable Energy Projects: While Tata Power is expanding its renewable energy portfolio, large-scale projects require significant capital investment. If the company faces challenges in financing or delays in executing these projects, it could strain its financial position and impact shareholder value.

  4. Geopolitical and Market Volatility: Tata Power’s operations and international expansion could be affected by geopolitical risks, including trade tensions or regulatory changes in foreign markets. Additionally, global market fluctuations and economic downturns could reduce demand for electricity and delay growth initiatives.

Shareholding Pattern For Tata Power Company Ltd

  • Promoters: 46.86%
  • Retail and Others: 27.56%
  • FII: 9.39%
  • Mutual Funds: 9.63%
  • DII: 6.57%

 

Shareholding Pattern For Tata Power Company Ltd

Tata Power Company Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 654.78B 6.56%
Operating expense 154.33B 32.54%
Net income 39.71B 7.43%
Net profit margin 6.06 0.66%
Earnings per share 9.79 -10.36%
EBITDA 139.30B 31.40%
Effective tax rate 25.94%

 

Tata Power Company Ltd Financials

Tata Power Company Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

Read Also:- BHEL Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – BHEL Share Price Current Chart

Similar Posts

Adani Transmission Share Price Target

Adani Transmission Share Price – Adani Transmission Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Adani Transmission Limited is a private limited power transmission company that stands on the list of largest power transmission companies in India. It is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 2013, it operates as a subsidiary of the Adani Group, which is involved in various sectors of the operation. ATL is primarily involved in the…

GRSE Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – GRSE Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

GRSE Share Price Target 2025:- GRSE’s share price target for 2025 will likely be influenced by growing defense spending, strong government support through the “Make in India” initiative, and a solid order pipeline for naval vessels. The company’s focus on modernizing its shipbuilding infrastructure and exploring export markets also adds to its growth potential.  GRSE…

IBM Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – IBM Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

IBM Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) is a leading global technology company specializing in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. In the first quarter of 2025, IBM’s stock rose by 13%, outperforming broader market trends. Analysts project that IBM’s stock could reach between $250 and $275 by the end of 2025,…

Kronox Lab Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Kronox Lab Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Kronox Lab Share Price Target 2025:- Kronox Lab is a growing company in the chemical industry, known for its quality products. The share price target for 2025 will depend on the company’s business performance, market demand, and overall economic conditions. If the company continues to expand its product range and maintain good customer relationships, it…

Benares Hotels Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Benares Hotels Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Benares Hotels Ltd is a well-established hospitality company in India, known for operating high-quality hotels and providing exceptional service to its guests. The company owns and manages properties primarily in Varanasi, a popular destination for both tourists and pilgrims. Benares Hotels focuses on offering a luxurious and comfortable stay with a blend of traditional hospitality…

Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd is a jewelry manufacturing and trading company based in India, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality designs. The company specializes in creating gold and diamond-studded jewelry, catering to a diverse range of customers with contemporary and traditional preferences. Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Price on BOM as of 29 November 2024…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *