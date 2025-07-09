Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Lift It Toward ₹190–₹200?

Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Lift It Toward ₹190–₹200?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL) is trading at ₹161.97, holding near its 50- and 200‑day SMAs. With a strong long-term trend (all MAs bullish) and supportive momentum indicators, the stock is well-positioned to reach ₹190–₹200 by late 2025, assuming it holds support around ₹155–₹160.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)

  • Price: ₹161.97 (–0.26%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹122.62 – ₹175.47

  • RSI (14): ~58.9 – mid-range bullish

  • MACD (12,26): +2.33 – positive momentum

  • ADX (14): ~20.7 – strengthening trend

  • Stochastic: ~73.9 – bullish momentum

  • Moving Averages: 5/10/20/50/100/200‑day all showing “Buy”, with price above SMA(50)=₹155.5 and SMA(200)=₹147

Tata Steel Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Level Range (₹) Notes
Support 1 ₹155–₹160 50‑day SMA & pivot zone
Support 2 ₹147 200‑day SMA
Resistance 1 ₹173.7 52‑week high
Upside Targets ₹190–₹200 Based on measured move & analyst consensus

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹190 — if support holds and momentum stays intact

  • Bull-case: ₹200 — alignment with strong trend and analyst targets

  • Bear-case: ₹140–₹150 — if price breaks below key SMAs

Analyst consensus average target is ~₹164.9, with highs near ₹200 . JM Financial sees upside to ₹180

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • Overbought Stochastic (~74) may lead to short-term consolidation

  • Break below ₹155–₹160 could weaken structure and shift trend bearish

  • Volume slowdown during rallies may signal weakening momentum

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹160–₹164 (near 50‑day SMA support)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹155 (below SMA pivot)

  • Targets:

    • First: ₹180 (analyst base-case)

    • Then: ₹190 → ₹200 on sustained momentum

Similar Posts

Khoobsurat Share Price Target

Khoobsurat Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Khoobsurat Ltd is a company that specializes in the beauty and wellness sector, offering a range of products and services designed to enhance personal care. Known for its focus on high-quality beauty solutions, Khoobsurat Ltd has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company aims to bring innovation in skincare, cosmetics, and…

Anthem Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Anthem Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Anthem Share Price Target 2025:- Elevance Health Inc. (formerly Anthem Inc.) is projected to experience moderate growth in its share price by 2025. Analyst forecasts suggest an average price target of approximately $499.85, with estimates ranging from $454.39 to $545.31. These projections are based on the company’s stable financial performance and strategic initiatives in the…

Goldman Sachs turns cautious on Indian stocks, downgrades to ‘Neutral’

Goldman Sachs turns cautious on Indian stocks, downgrades to ‘Neutral’

ByKaushiki

Indian stocks, which have been under a lot of selling pressure lately, will now have to deal with more difficulties after Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Indian stocks from “overweight” to “neutral,” citing slowing economic growth that is affecting the outlook for corporate earnings, according to sources. The group had earlier elevated Indian stocks to “overweight”…

Signet Industries Share Price Target

Signet Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Signet Industries Ltd is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of plastic products, including flexible packaging, PVC films, and various other products for different industries. The company is known for its strong presence in the packaging sector, providing solutions to a wide range of customers, from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals. Signet…

Knights Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Knights Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Knights Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Analysts have recently shown optimism toward Knights Group Holdings Plc (LON:KGH). Stifel upgraded the stock to a “Buy” rating, increasing the price target from £1.35 to £1.70, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings potential despite sector challenges. Similarly, Shore Capital reiterated its “Buy” rating, highlighting a positive outlook for…

Tips Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Tips Industries Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tips Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Tips Industries, a prominent player in India’s music and entertainment sector, has grown notably in recent years. As of April 2025, its share price stands at ₹641.15, reflecting a 211% increase over the past three years. The company boasts a vast music catalog and a strong digital presence, contributing…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *