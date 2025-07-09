Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Lift It Toward ₹190–₹200?
Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL) is trading at ₹161.97, holding near its 50- and 200‑day SMAs. With a strong long-term trend (all MAs bullish) and supportive momentum indicators, the stock is well-positioned to reach ₹190–₹200 by late 2025, assuming it holds support around ₹155–₹160.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)
Price: ₹161.97 (–0.26%)
52‑Week Range: ₹122.62 – ₹175.47
RSI (14): ~58.9 – mid-range bullish
MACD (12,26): +2.33 – positive momentum
ADX (14): ~20.7 – strengthening trend
Stochastic: ~73.9 – bullish momentum
Moving Averages: 5/10/20/50/100/200‑day all showing “Buy”, with price above SMA(50)=₹155.5 and SMA(200)=₹147
2. Support & Resistance Levels
|Level
|Range (₹)
|Notes
|Support 1
|₹155–₹160
|50‑day SMA & pivot zone
|Support 2
|₹147
|200‑day SMA
|Resistance 1
|₹173.7
|52‑week high
|Upside Targets
|₹190–₹200
|Based on measured move & analyst consensus
3. Price Target Outlook for 2025
Base-case: ₹190 — if support holds and momentum stays intact
Bull-case: ₹200 — alignment with strong trend and analyst targets
Bear-case: ₹140–₹150 — if price breaks below key SMAs
Analyst consensus average target is ~₹164.9, with highs near ₹200 . JM Financial sees upside to ₹180
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
Overbought Stochastic (~74) may lead to short-term consolidation
Break below ₹155–₹160 could weaken structure and shift trend bearish
Volume slowdown during rallies may signal weakening momentum
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
Entry Zone: ₹160–₹164 (near 50‑day SMA support)
Stop-Loss: ₹155 (below SMA pivot)
Targets:
First: ₹180 (analyst base-case)
Then: ₹190 → ₹200 on sustained momentum
