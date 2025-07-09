Tata Steel Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Lift It Toward ₹190–₹200?

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL) is trading at ₹161.97, holding near its 50- and 200‑day SMAs. With a strong long-term trend (all MAs bullish) and supportive momentum indicators, the stock is well-positioned to reach ₹190–₹200 by late 2025, assuming it holds support around ₹155–₹160.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot (July 8, 2025)

Price: ₹161.97 (–0.26%)

52‑Week Range: ₹122.62 – ₹175.47

RSI (14): ~58.9 – mid-range bullish

MACD (12,26): +2.33 – positive momentum

ADX (14): ~20.7 – strengthening trend

Stochastic: ~73.9 – bullish momentum

Moving Averages: 5/10/20/50/100/200‑day all showing “Buy”, with price above SMA(50)=₹155.5 and SMA(200)=₹147

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Level Range (₹) Notes Support 1 ₹155–₹160 50‑day SMA & pivot zone Support 2 ₹147 200‑day SMA Resistance 1 ₹173.7 52‑week high Upside Targets ₹190–₹200 Based on measured move & analyst consensus

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

Base-case: ₹190 — if support holds and momentum stays intact

Bull-case: ₹200 — alignment with strong trend and analyst targets

Bear-case: ₹140–₹150 — if price breaks below key SMAs

Analyst consensus average target is ~₹164.9, with highs near ₹200 . JM Financial sees upside to ₹180

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

Overbought Stochastic (~74) may lead to short-term consolidation

Break below ₹155–₹160 could weaken structure and shift trend bearish

Volume slowdown during rallies may signal weakening momentum

5. Suggested Trading Strategy