Tata Tech, IREDA Share Prices Jump Up to 5% on Inclusion in F&O Segment

After the (NSE) announced that it would start offering futures contracts for Tata Technologies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on February 28, shares of these two companies increased by 5% on Thursday, February 20.

Subject to meeting the requirements of the February 2025 Quarter Sigma calculation cycle, the following securities’ futures and options contracts will be traded. According to a notification issued by the NSE on Wednesday, members will be notified of the market lot and strike plan on February 27.

In January, NSE announced that NBCC, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, and Torrent Power will join the F&O section. This decision comes after that statement. With additional equities accessible for traders in the F&O market, the February series will end on February 27, and the March series will start on February 28.

Stock Price Impact:

Tata Technologies’ and IREDA’s stock increased in trading today after the news of their inclusion in the F&O division. The share price of Tata Technologies began the day at ₹735, which was higher than its closing price of ₹729.75. On the BSE, it then increased 4.65% to ₹763.70 per share. Despite today’s stock increase, The Tata group stocks lost 35% of their value since reaching their 52-week high of ₹1,179 in February last year.

Similarly, PSU stock IREDA increased 3.17% to reach a high of ₹175.60 per share for the day. The stock was trading 1.15% higher at ₹172.15 on the BSE, opening at ₹171.80 versus its previous close of 170.20.

IREDA has lost 17% in the last month, compared to 10% and 30% in the previous three and six months. The stock has down 4% in the last year.