Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025:- Tatia Global Vennture Limited, established in 1994 and headquartered in Chennai, India, is a diversified company operating in the textile and infrastructure sectors. Initially incorporated as Tatia Intimate Exports Ltd, the company rebranded to its current name in 2008 to reflect its broader business objectives. In the textile domain, Tatia Global focuses on manufacturing apparel, while its infrastructure ventures involve real estate development through various subsidiaries, including Thali Estates Private Limited and Sundervans Infrastructure and Developers Private Limited. Tatia Global Share Price on BOM as of 3 May 2025 is 2.92 INR.

Tatia Global Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2.80

High: 2.94

Low: 2.80

Mkt cap: 44.27Cr

P/E ratio: 5.83

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 4.40

52-wk low: 2.41

Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Tatia Global Share Price Target Years Tatia Global Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 January – Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 February – Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 March – Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 April – Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3.10 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3.40 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3.60 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3.90 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4.20 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4.50 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4.80 Tatia Global Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5

Tatia Global Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 41.23%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.08%

Public: 58.68%

Key Factors Affecting Tatia Global Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Tatia Global Vennture Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Significant Revenue Growth In Q3 FY25, Tatia Global Vennture Ltd reported a substantial increase in revenue, reaching ₹7.8 crore compared to ₹0.27 crore in the same quarter the previous year, marking a growth of approximately 2,789%. This surge indicates a strong upward trajectory in the company’s financial performance. Impressive Profit Margins The company achieved a net profit margin of 97.59% in Q3 FY25, a significant improvement from 51.85% in the previous quarter. This high margin reflects efficient cost management and robust profitability. Strategic Focus on Infrastructure and Textile Sectors Tatia Global Vennture Ltd operates in the textile and infrastructure sectors, which are poised for growth due to increasing demand and government initiatives. The company’s strategic focus on these sectors positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Strong Balance Sheet with Low Debt The company maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, indicating a strong balance sheet and financial stability. This conservative approach to debt management provides a solid foundation for future growth and resilience against market fluctuations. Positive Market Sentiment and Stock Performance Tatia Global Vennture Ltd’s stock has been performing well, reaching a 52-week high of ₹4.63 in January 2024. The company’s stock has outperformed its sector, reflecting positive investor sentiment and confidence in its growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Tatia Global Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Tatia Global Vennture Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Volatile Profitability Tatia Global Vennture has experienced fluctuating earnings, with a significant drop in profit during Q2 FY25, reporting a loss of ₹0.03 per share compared to a profit of ₹0.01 per share in the same quarter the previous year . Such volatility may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s financial stability. Low Market Capitalization With a market capitalization of approximately ₹44.27 crore as of May 2025, Tatia Global Vennture is considered a micro-cap stock. Micro-cap stocks often face challenges such as limited liquidity and higher volatility, which can deter institutional investors and increase investment risk . Limited Institutional Investor Interest The company’s mutual fund holding stands at a mere 0.08% as of March 2025, indicating minimal interest from institutional investors. This lack of institutional backing can result in lower stock stability and reduced market confidence . Dependence on Textile and Infrastructure Sectors Tatia Global Vennture operates in the textile and infrastructure sectors, which are susceptible to economic cycles, regulatory changes, and raw material price fluctuations. Such dependencies can impact the company’s performance during economic downturns or industry-specific challenges . Limited Analyst Coverage The company has limited analyst coverage, with few research reports available to investors. This lack of detailed analysis can lead to information asymmetry, making it challenging for investors to make informed decisions and potentially affecting stock liquidity.

