Share Market Update – Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025:- Taylormade Renewables is a growing player in the clean energy sector, focusing on solar and renewable solutions. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like government policies, technological advancements, and market demand for green energy. If the company expands its projects and benefits from supportive regulations, it could see steady growth. Taylormade Renewables Share Price on BOM as of 2 April 2025 is 199.15 INR.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 199.15
  • High: 199.15
  • Low: 199.15
  • Mkt cap: 245.95Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 658.70
  • 52-wk low: 191.45

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Chart

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target Years Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 January
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 February
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 March
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 April ₹250
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 May ₹300
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 June ₹350
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 July ₹400
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 August ₹450
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 September ₹500
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 October ₹550
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 November ₹600
Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 December ₹660

Taylormade Renewables Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 58.79%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 41.21%

Key Factors Affecting Taylormade Renewables Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Growing Demand for Renewable Energy – As the world shifts towards clean energy, demand for solar and renewable solutions will play a major role in the company’s growth.

  2. Government Policies & Incentives – Supportive policies, subsidies, and tax benefits for renewable energy can boost Taylormade Renewables’ business. Any policy changes could also impact growth.

  3. Technological Advancements – Innovation in solar and renewable energy technology can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and attract more customers.

  4. Competition in the Renewable Sector – With big players in the renewable industry, maintaining a competitive edge through pricing, technology, and service quality is crucial.

  5. Financial Strength & Expansion Plans – The company’s ability to expand operations, secure new projects, and maintain strong financial performance will impact its future growth and share price.

Risks and Challenges for Taylormade Renewables Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025:

  1. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Government incentives and policies play a major role in the renewable energy sector. Any unfavorable changes could impact growth.

  2. High Competition – The company faces competition from larger renewable energy firms, which could affect market share and pricing power.

  3. Technological Advancements – Rapid changes in solar and renewable energy technology may require continuous investment in innovation to stay competitive.

  4. Supply Chain & Raw Material Costs – Rising prices of key components like solar panels and batteries, along with supply chain disruptions, can impact profitability.

  5. Economic & Market Conditions – Slow economic growth, reduced investment in green energy, or financial challenges could slow down business expansion and affect share prices.

