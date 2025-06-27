Tejas Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

Tejas Networks Ltd is an Indian technology company that designs and manufactures telecommunications equipment. Founded in 2000, the company provides advanced networking solutions, including optical networking products and broadband access technologies. Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, internet service providers, and utility companies, both in India and internationally. Tejas Networks Share Price on NSE as of 27 June 2025 is 717.80 INR. Here will provide you more details on Tejas Networks Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Tejas Networks Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 715.00

High: 731.90

Low: 712.20

Mkt cap: 12.51KCr

P/E ratio: 28.28

Div yield: 0.35%

52-wk high: 1,495.00

52-wk low: 646.55

Tejas Networks Share Price Chart

Tejas Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Tejas Networks Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹1500 2026 ₹1700 2027 ₹1900 2028 ₹2100 2029 ₹2300 2030 ₹2500

Tejas Networks Share Price Target 2025

Tejas Networks share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1500. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Tejas Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2025:

Intense Industry Competition: The telecommunications equipment sector is highly competitive, with both global giants and domestic players vying for market share. If Tejas Networks struggles to differentiate its products or maintain its competitive edge, it may face pressure on pricing and market position, potentially affecting its growth and share price.

Technological Disruption: The rapid pace of technological advancement in the telecommunications industry can pose a challenge. If Tejas Networks is unable to keep up with innovations or adapt quickly to new technologies, it risks losing market relevance, which could negatively impact its business and share price.

Dependence on Large Contracts: Tejas Networks’ growth is often tied to securing large contracts from telecom operators or government projects. Any delays or cancellations of these contracts could significantly affect the company’s revenue stream, leading to uncertainty and negatively impacting its share price in 2025.

Tejas Networks Share Price Target 2030

Tejas Networks share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹2500. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect Tejas Networks Ltd’s share price target in 2030:

Technological Obsolescence: The telecommunications industry evolves rapidly, and new technologies may emerge that could render existing products outdated. If Tejas Networks does not invest in continuous innovation or fails to stay ahead of these changes, it risks falling behind competitors, potentially impacting long-term growth and its share price.

Global Market Uncertainty: As Tejas Networks expands its global footprint, it faces risks related to geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and foreign market volatility. Unfavorable international trade policies or economic instability in key markets could affect the company’s sales, impacting its financial performance and share price.

Cybersecurity Threats and Data Breaches: As a provider of telecommunications equipment, Tejas Networks must ensure that its products are secure against growing cybersecurity threats. A major data breach or security issue could not only harm the company’s reputation but also lead to legal consequences, loss of contracts, and a drop in investor confidence, negatively influencing its share price by 2030.

Shareholding pattern For Tejas Networks Ltd

Promoters: 53.83%

FII: 7.08%

DII: 4.85%

Public: 34.24%

Tejas Networks Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 89.23B 261.13% Operating expense 14.76B 88.01% Net income 4.47B 609.00% Net profit margin 5.00 96.08% Earnings per share 25.38 595.34% EBITDA 10.50B 558.99% Effective tax rate 36.05% —

