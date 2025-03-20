Tesla Dealerships Firebombed and Shot At—Musk Responds to Growing Crisis

Tesla Dealerships Firebombed and Shot At—Musk Responds to Growing Crisis

ByKaushiki

Tesla Inc. is facing a surge in vandalism and violent attacks on its dealerships, as CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in President Trump’s administration fuels public outrage. Since Musk took on the role of leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his push for aggressive spending cuts has sparked protests, some of which have turned destructive.

Tesla Properties Under Attack

In recent weeks, multiple Tesla locations across the United States have been hit by vandalism, arson, and even gunfire. The attacks appear to be a direct response to Musk’s political stance and his close ties to the Trump administration.

  • In Las Vegas, a Tesla Collision Center was set on fire, with several vehicles burned and graffiti reading “Resist” sprayed on the building.
  • In Oregon, gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, damaging vehicles and property.
  • In Massachusetts, Tesla charging stations were deliberately set ablaze, causing significant damage and disruption for EV owners.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Tesla employees and customers, as well as the broader impact on the company’s operations.

Federal Investigation Underway

With tensions rising, federal authorities have stepped in to investigate the wave of attacks. The FBI and ATF are treating these incidents as potential acts of domestic terrorism, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has warned that those responsible will face severe consequences.

“The destruction of private property and the targeting of a company due to political disagreements is unacceptable,” Bondi said in a statement. “These crimes will not go unpunished.”

Public Sentiment Turning Against Tesla?

Elon Musk’s deepening political ties have led to a mixed reaction from Tesla customers. Some long-time supporters have expressed discomfort with the brand’s association with Trump’s administration. A growing number of Tesla owners have been seen removing Tesla logos or adding bumper stickers stating that they purchased their cars before Musk’s political involvement.

There have also been reports of some customers selling their Teslas entirely, citing concerns over the company’s leadership direction and public perception.

Elon Musk Responds to the Attacks

Musk has publicly condemned the vandalism, calling it “evil” and completely unjustified. In a post on social media, he expressed shock over the level of hostility directed at Tesla, stating that the company remains focused on producing electric vehicles and is not involved in political matters.

However, critics argue that Musk’s high-profile political role makes it difficult to separate his personal stance from the Tesla brand.

What’s Next for Tesla?

As investigations continue, Tesla is increasing security measures at its dealerships and charging stations. Meanwhile, industry analysts are closely watching whether the backlash will have a long-term impact on Tesla’s stock price and sales.

With political tensions running high, Tesla now finds itself at the center of a heated national debate—one that could shape the company’s future in unexpected ways.

Similar Posts

Jersey Oil & Gas Bets Big on Acquisitions—What It Means for UK Energy Security

Jersey Oil & Gas Bets Big on Acquisitions—What It Means for UK Energy Security

ByKaushiki

Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG), a UK-based independent oil company, is making big moves to expand its energy portfolio with strategic acquisitions and a renewed focus on revitalizing the Buchan oilfield. As the company eyes new assets and navigates the complexities of the UK’s regulatory landscape, it is positioning itself as a key player in…

Indus Towers share price jumps after acquiring 26% stake in renewable energy

Amplus Tungabhadra will See A 26% Acquisition by Indus Towers

ByMeena Sivarajan

After announcing a 26% acquisition in Amplus Tungabhadra Private Limited to run a captive power plant, Indus Towers’ stock increased by more than 2% on February 4. Following the company’s announcement to markets that it had paid ₹27 crore to purchase a 26% stake in Amplus Tungabhadra Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Indus…

Tariffs, EVs, and Uncertainty: Why Ford’s Stock Is Still Holding Steady!

Tariffs, EVs, and Uncertainty: Why Ford’s Stock Is Still Holding Steady!

ByMuskan

The stock market has been volatile recently due to uncertainties in a number of industries brought on by new tariffs, inflation worries, and changing business patterns. Ford Motor Company’s stock, however, remains remarkably stable despite all of this volatility. Despite certain difficulties, such as growing expenses and heightened competition in the EV market, Ford’s stock…

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE NU) Institutional Investment Shifts, Analyst Ratings, and Market

Nu Holdings Ltd: Institutional Investment Shifts, Analyst Ratings, and Market Trends

ByMeena Sivarajan

One of the most sought-after stocks on Zacks.com, Nu Holdings Ltd., has been drawing interest from traders and investors. Its recent performance, however, raises significant issues regarding its future course. While the S&P 500 composite fell 2.2% during the past month, NU stock has fallen 8.5%, underperforming the overall market. It’s interesting to note that…

US Market Crash Dow Jones tanks 900 points, Nasdaq sees worst day since

The Dow Drops 900 Points, while the Nasdaq fell 4% on the Worst Day since 2022

ByMeena Sivarajan

Now down about 3%, the S&P 500 has dropped to its lowest level since September last year, a six-month low. The tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq, is also down more than 4% and is about to see its worst one-day decline since September 2022. US Market Crash:  On Monday, March 10, Wall Street had a grueling…

PropShare Platina REIT surpasses Elcid as the most costly stock at ₹10.45 lakh: Know More Here

PropShare Platina REIT surpasses Elcid as the most costly stock at ₹10.45 lakh: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Stocks appear to be in intense competition with one another to be the most valued. Investors are keeping a close eye on which stock will maintain its top spot as each company pushes the limits of price and market value. MRF’s long-standing record as the most valuable stock on Dalal Street was previously broken by…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *