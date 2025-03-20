Tesla Dealerships Firebombed and Shot At—Musk Responds to Growing Crisis

Tesla Inc. is facing a surge in vandalism and violent attacks on its dealerships, as CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in President Trump’s administration fuels public outrage. Since Musk took on the role of leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his push for aggressive spending cuts has sparked protests, some of which have turned destructive.

Tesla Properties Under Attack

In recent weeks, multiple Tesla locations across the United States have been hit by vandalism, arson, and even gunfire. The attacks appear to be a direct response to Musk’s political stance and his close ties to the Trump administration.

In Las Vegas , a Tesla Collision Center was set on fire , with several vehicles burned and graffiti reading “Resist” sprayed on the building.

In Oregon , gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, damaging vehicles and property.

In Massachusetts, Tesla charging stations were deliberately set ablaze, causing significant damage and disruption for EV owners.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Tesla employees and customers, as well as the broader impact on the company’s operations.

Federal Investigation Underway

With tensions rising, federal authorities have stepped in to investigate the wave of attacks. The FBI and ATF are treating these incidents as potential acts of domestic terrorism, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has warned that those responsible will face severe consequences.

“The destruction of private property and the targeting of a company due to political disagreements is unacceptable,” Bondi said in a statement. “These crimes will not go unpunished.”

Public Sentiment Turning Against Tesla?

Elon Musk’s deepening political ties have led to a mixed reaction from Tesla customers. Some long-time supporters have expressed discomfort with the brand’s association with Trump’s administration. A growing number of Tesla owners have been seen removing Tesla logos or adding bumper stickers stating that they purchased their cars before Musk’s political involvement.

There have also been reports of some customers selling their Teslas entirely, citing concerns over the company’s leadership direction and public perception.

Elon Musk Responds to the Attacks

Musk has publicly condemned the vandalism, calling it “evil” and completely unjustified. In a post on social media, he expressed shock over the level of hostility directed at Tesla, stating that the company remains focused on producing electric vehicles and is not involved in political matters.

However, critics argue that Musk’s high-profile political role makes it difficult to separate his personal stance from the Tesla brand.

What’s Next for Tesla?

As investigations continue, Tesla is increasing security measures at its dealerships and charging stations. Meanwhile, industry analysts are closely watching whether the backlash will have a long-term impact on Tesla’s stock price and sales.

With political tensions running high, Tesla now finds itself at the center of a heated national debate—one that could shape the company’s future in unexpected ways.