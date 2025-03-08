Tesla Tumbles! Dan Ives Stands Firm as Stock Approaches 50% Drop

Tesla Tumbles! Dan Ives Stands Firm as Stock Approaches 50% Drop

ByKaushiki

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in freefall, with its stock now down nearly 50% from its all-time high, sending shockwaves through Wall Street. The electric vehicle (EV) giant, once seen as unstoppable, is now facing mounting pressure from economic uncertainty, increased competition, and concerns over CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.

Despite the steep decline, Dan Ives, a top analyst at Wedbush Securities, remains confident in Tesla’s long-term potential, arguing that the selloff is overblown and that the company’s AI, self-driving technology, and global expansion efforts could fuel a strong comeback.

Why Is Tesla’s Stock Crashing?

Tesla’s dramatic decline is being fueled by several key factors:

  • Macroeconomic Challenges – High interest rates and a slowing economy have made big-ticket purchases like EVs less appealing, impacting Tesla’s sales.
  • Tougher Competition – Companies like BYD, Rivian, Ford, and GM are ramping up their EV production, taking market share from Tesla.
  • Profitability Concerns – Tesla’s recent price cuts aimed at maintaining demand have raised fears that its profit margins will take a hit.
  • Musk’s Controversial Leadership – Some investors are worried that Musk’s political views and focus on outside ventures like X (Twitter) could be distracting him from running Tesla.

Dan Ives: Tesla’s Future Is Still Bright

While many investors are fleeing Tesla, Ives is doubling down on his belief that the EV leader still has massive growth potential. He points to three key reasons why Tesla’s future remains strong:

  1. AI and Self-Driving Innovation – Tesla’s push toward full self-driving (FSD) technology and AI-driven automation could be a game-changer for the auto industry.
  2. Global Expansion and Energy Business – Tesla is expanding production worldwide, while its energy storage and solar divisions remain underappreciated.
  3. EV Market Dominance – Even with rising competition, Tesla remains the most recognized EV brand with a loyal customer base and a strong technology advantage.

Ives believes the market is overreacting and that Tesla’s current stock price presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors who believe in the company’s ability to innovate.

Is This the Right Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

With Tesla’s stock down nearly 50%, investors are wondering: Is now the time to buy, or could the stock fall even further?

Bullish Case: Tesla’s leadership in AI, self-driving, and energy solutions could drive massive growth in the future. The stock’s decline might be a rare buying opportunity.

Bearish Case: Short-term market challenges, competitive pressures, and Musk’s unpredictable leadership could keep Tesla’s stock under pressure for months or even years.

What’s Next for Tesla?

Tesla’s next earnings report will be crucial in determining whether the company can stabilize sales, protect its profit margins, and maintain its industry dominance. Investors will also be watching for:

Quarterly earnings data to gauge Tesla’s financial health.
Updates on EV demand and price adjustments in a competitive market.
Progress on AI and self-driving technology, which could reshape the company’s future.

Similar Posts

Q3 results today Banking majors ICICI Bank, Yes Bank to report Q3FY25 earnings

Q3 Results Today: ICICI Bank, Yes Bank to report Q3FY25 Earnings

ByMeena Sivarajan

Today, January 25, banking giants ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank will release their Q3FY25 financial results. On Saturday, 13 businesses, including JK Cement, are anticipated to release their Q3 financial results. ICICI Bank Q3 Results 2025 Preview: Today, Saturday, January 25, 2025, several prominent banks, including ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and…

IDFC First, ICICI, other bank and financial services stocks rise on RBI boost

IDFC First, ICICI, other Bank and Financial Services Stocks Rise on RBI Boost

ByMeena Sivarajan

The stocks of IDFC, Axis, ICICI, and other banks and financial services companies increased during Monday’s morning trading. The RBI’s liquidity boost initiatives improved market sentiment. IDFC first, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Other Bank and Financial Services: The stocks of IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and other financial institutions increased during Tuesday’s morning trading….

Ford Motor (NYSEF) Institutional Investors Adjust Holdings Amid Market Fluctuations

Ford Motor Sees Significant Institutional Interest Despite Market Volatility

ByJammuna

Ford Motor Company has been making news as institutional investors change their holdings in the manufacturer. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its Ford holdings by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, purchasing an additional 194,555 shares for 634,841 shares worth $6.29 million. Institutional investors are betting big on Ford: Institutional investors and hedge funds have been…

NIO’s Global Expansion: How This EV Maker Is Reshaping the Auto Industry

NIO’s Global Expansion: How This EV Maker Is Reshaping the Auto Industry

ByKaushiki

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO is gaining momentum as one of the fastest-growing competitors in the EV industry, challenging giants like Tesla and traditional automakers. With its cutting-edge technology, innovative battery-swapping service, and aggressive global expansion strategy, the company is positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly evolving market. Revolutionizing EV Charging…

SEBI notifies withdrawal of recognition to ICEX: Know More Here

SEBI notifies withdrawal of recognition to ICEX: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which oversees the capital markets, said on Friday, December 27, that the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd. (ICEX) had its recognition revoked, officially indicating its departure from the stock exchange industry. Following the withdrawal of ICEX’s recognition more than two years ago, the regulator let the exchange leave…

Honasa Consumer shares surge 9% after Q3 results but still trade 60% below peak

Shares of Honasa Consumer Rise 9% on Q3 Earnings: Still Trading 60% Below its Peak

ByMeena Sivarajan

Shares of Honasa Consumer increased by about 9% to ₹222 after the company’s Q3FY25 earnings exceeded expectations. Revenue increased 6% to ₹517.5 crore, but net profit remained at ₹26 crore. Following the announcement of Honasa Consumer’s December quarter figures, which were somewhat above Street predictions, shares of Mamaearth’s parent company, Honasa Consumer, rose by about…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *