Tesla Tumbles! Dan Ives Stands Firm as Stock Approaches 50% Drop

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in freefall, with its stock now down nearly 50% from its all-time high, sending shockwaves through Wall Street. The electric vehicle (EV) giant, once seen as unstoppable, is now facing mounting pressure from economic uncertainty, increased competition, and concerns over CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.

Despite the steep decline, Dan Ives, a top analyst at Wedbush Securities, remains confident in Tesla’s long-term potential, arguing that the selloff is overblown and that the company’s AI, self-driving technology, and global expansion efforts could fuel a strong comeback.

Why Is Tesla’s Stock Crashing?

Tesla’s dramatic decline is being fueled by several key factors:

Macroeconomic Challenges – High interest rates and a slowing economy have made big-ticket purchases like EVs less appealing, impacting Tesla’s sales.

Tougher Competition – Companies like BYD, Rivian, Ford, and GM are ramping up their EV production , taking market share from Tesla.

Profitability Concerns – Tesla’s recent price cuts aimed at maintaining demand have raised fears that its profit margins will take a hit .

Musk’s Controversial Leadership – Some investors are worried that Musk’s political views and focus on outside ventures like X (Twitter) could be distracting him from running Tesla.

Dan Ives: Tesla’s Future Is Still Bright

While many investors are fleeing Tesla, Ives is doubling down on his belief that the EV leader still has massive growth potential. He points to three key reasons why Tesla’s future remains strong:

AI and Self-Driving Innovation – Tesla’s push toward full self-driving (FSD) technology and AI-driven automation could be a game-changer for the auto industry. Global Expansion and Energy Business – Tesla is expanding production worldwide, while its energy storage and solar divisions remain underappreciated. EV Market Dominance – Even with rising competition, Tesla remains the most recognized EV brand with a loyal customer base and a strong technology advantage.

Ives believes the market is overreacting and that Tesla’s current stock price presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors who believe in the company’s ability to innovate.

Is This the Right Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

With Tesla’s stock down nearly 50%, investors are wondering: Is now the time to buy, or could the stock fall even further?

Bullish Case: Tesla’s leadership in AI, self-driving, and energy solutions could drive massive growth in the future. The stock’s decline might be a rare buying opportunity.

Bearish Case: Short-term market challenges, competitive pressures, and Musk’s unpredictable leadership could keep Tesla’s stock under pressure for months or even years.

What’s Next for Tesla?

Tesla’s next earnings report will be crucial in determining whether the company can stabilize sales, protect its profit margins, and maintain its industry dominance. Investors will also be watching for:

Quarterly earnings data to gauge Tesla’s financial health.

Updates on EV demand and price adjustments in a competitive market.

Progress on AI and self-driving technology, which could reshape the company’s future.