Tesla US registrations fell 11% in January, the latest indication of market difficulties and customer anger

Tesla US registrations dip 11% in January, the latest sign of demand weakness and consumer backlash

ByJammuna

According to the most recent figures from the United States, Tesla sales are also declining, mirroring decreases in Europe and China.

According to S&P Global Mobility, Tesla car registrations in the United States fell 11% to 43,411 in January compared to the previous year. Though Tesla maintained its lead in US market share at 42.5%, this constituted a significant decline of 12 percentage points from a year before. Automotive News initially reported the S&P figures. Tesla does not provide sales statistics by month or location. Thus, registration data is considered the most excellent indicator of sales. Meanwhile, overall EV registrations in the United States increased 14% to 102,188 in January, with companies such as Ford experiencing a 14% increase in EV sales and Chevrolet increasing 36%.

The US sales data comes after a 45% dip in Europe in January and a 49% reduction in China the following month, indicating that increased EV competition and response to Musk’s political actions may be harming sales both here and overseas. Looking across Tesla’s product lines, registrations of the Model Y crossover—the No. 1 EV in the US fell 26% in January compared to a year ago, to 23,898 units. Part of the reduction is the Model Y product transition at Tesla’s plants; the new Model Y is currently on sale. Model 3 sales increased 19% from January, with 14,004 registrations, coinciding with the debut of the upgraded Model 3 early last year. However, sales of Tesla’s most expensive vehicles, the Model X and Model S, fell 45% and 38%, respectively, in January.

The divisive Cybertruck, which experienced price cuts, leasing arrangements, and production cuts in 2024, had 2,807 registrations in January, compared to an average of roughly 3,300 every month. Tesla’s two-day Wall Street bounce comes after the stock experienced its worst day in almost five years on Monday. At a ceremony on Tuesday at the White House, President Trump stated he would purchase a Tesla Model S, hoping that his purchase would help boost Tesla EV sales.

Musk’s political actions were cited as a factor for Tesla’s brand loss. Musk, as director of the White House’s contentious Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, has seen his popularity decrease among Americans, while demonstrations have grown at Tesla showrooms in the United States. Musk’s interference in German and UK politics by backing far-right parties has also harmed his reputation in both countries. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas admitted on Tuesday that revenues were down, but the larger bet on the company’s autonomous and “embodied AI” objectives made shares appealing at present prices. 

