US Market Crash Dow Jones tanks 900 points, Nasdaq sees worst day since

The Dow Drops 900 Points, while the Nasdaq fell 4% on the Worst Day since 2022

ByMeena Sivarajan

Now down about 3%, the S&P 500 has dropped to its lowest level since September last year, a six-month low. The tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq, is also down more than 4% and is about to see its worst one-day decline since September 2022.

US Market Crash: 

On Monday, March 10, Wall Street had a grueling trading session due to growing concerns about a US recession, which caused the Dow Jones to drop by about 900 points. This is the 30-stock index’s most significant one-day decline of 2025.

The S&P 500 dropped around 3% and is currently at its lowest since September last year, a six-month low. The tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq, saw its worst one-day decline since September 2022, dropping 4% as well. The Dow Jones fell 1,100 points at one point during the session.

The S&P 500 is getting close to correction territory after falling 9% from its peak on Monday. When the top drops by 10%, it’s time to enter “correction territory.” The Russell 2000 is about to enter a bear market after dropping 18% from its recent highs, while the Nasdaq Composite has now corrected 14% from its previous top. 20% decline from the top is called a “bear market.”

While the other tech titans of the illustrious seven cohort—Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia—saw declines of 4% to 5% apiece, Tesla’s shares plunged 15% on Monday, their most significant one-day decline since 2020. The street favorite Nvidia has already dropped more than 30% from its most recent high.

The Magnificent Seven megacaps index fell 6%. Treasury yields fell on speculation that the Fed might have to lower interest rates due to a slowing economy. The price of bitcoin dropped below $80,000.

There is growing conjecture that President Donald Trump is prepared to face economic and market setbacks to achieve his long-term tariffs and less government objectives. “I hate to predict things like that,” he remarked when asked if he anticipates a recession on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. There is a transitional phase since what we’re doing is so significant.

Gina Bolvin, head of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, stated, “We’ve moved from animal spirits to what are the odds of a recession.” Headlines drive this market and are subject to alter at any time. Hold on tight. Hold on tight. Long-term investors will once again reap the rewards of the long-awaited correction.

Additionally, traders watched closely for a closure below the critical 200-day moving average, which hasn’t occurred with the US market benchmark since November 2023.

Ten-year Treasuries’ yield dropped eight basis points to 4.22%. The dollar increased by 0.3%. Around ten high-grade corporations postponed Monday’s US corporate bond auctions. West Texas Intermediate fell more than 15% from its peak in mid-January to trade below $67 a barrel.

