Small-cap stock under ₹50 rallies 20% as govt waives off ₹1,351 cr dues

The government waives dues totaling ₹1,351 crores, causing small-cap stocks under ₹50 to reach a 20% high

ByJammuna

The government waives dues totaling ₹1,351 crore, causing small-cap stocks under ₹50 to reach a 20% high. Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL), a state-owned company, saw a sharp rally in early morning trade on Monday, reaching the upper circuit limit of 20%. The Government of India waived dues amounting to ₹1,351.38, which is expected to impact its financials positively.

The small-cap company, with a market capitalization of only ₹215crorese, said in an exchange filing late Friday night, “Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India vide Order No.1600/9/2024-IFD dated 21.03.2025 got by us today late evening informed that the Parliament has approved removing out Government of India dues of HOCL amounting to Rs.1,351.38 crore as on 30.09.2024.”  The dues include a government loan, internet access for the loan, preference shares, interest or penalty on the preference shares, and punitive interest on the GoI. According to the business, the write-off is likely to have a favorable impact on HOCL’s finances.

HOCL Share Price Trend:

Following the news, shares of the public sector company (PSU) soared 20% to hit its upper price range on the BSE at ₹32.11 apiece, compared to its previous closing price of ₹26.76. Despite today’s increase, the Hindustan Organic Chemicals share price has performed poorly from a year earlier, losing up to 24%, while the BSE barometer Sensex has increased by 7%. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹62.70 in July last year and a low of ₹22.36 on March 3, 2025, on the BSE. In the December 2024 quarter, the company’s profit dropped to ₹78.99 crore, while sales decreased by 11.6% to ₹173.15 crore.

Similar Posts

Kabra Jewels IPO listing today. Here's what GMP indicates

Kabra Jewels IPO Listing: Explore GMP and Date

ByMeena Sivarajan

IPO shares of Kabra Jewels Limited are offered between ₹121 and ₹128 with a grey market premium of ₹50. The subscription is available from January 15 to January 17, 2025, with 1000 share lots. Kabra Jewels IPO:  The initial public offering (IPO) of retail jewels firm Kabra Jewels began for subscription today, i.e., Wednesday, January…

NSE Q2 Results: Net profit rises 57% to ₹3,137 crore, total income up 25% YoY

NSE Q2 Results: Net profit rises 57% to ₹3,137 crore, total income up 25% YoY

ByKaushiki

New Delhi, Nov. 4 (PTI) — The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said Monday that its consolidated net profit for the September quarter increased by 57% year over year to ₹3,137 crore. The exchange reported ₹5,023 crore in total revenue for the July–September quarter of the current fiscal year (FY25), a 25% increase from the previous…

DoubleVerify Loses Billions in Market Value—What Went Wrong?

DoubleVerify Loses Billions in Market Value—What Went Wrong?

ByKaushiki

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) took a massive hit, dropping 36% to $13.90, after the company released disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. The ad-tech leader, known for its digital media measurement solutions, saw investors rush to sell as slowing revenue growth and reduced client spending raised concerns about its future. What Triggered the Selloff? 1….

SRF, Navin Fluorine shares rally 14% as refrigerant gas price increase: Check Out The Prices Here

SRF, Navin Fluorine shares rally 14% as refrigerant gas price increase: Check Out The Prices Here

ByKaushiki

Shares of chemical companies SRF Ltd and Navin Fluorine International rose by up to 14% on Thursday, according to Equirus Capital. The analysis indicated a significant increase in global refrigerant gas prices, which boosted investor interest in the two companies. The rise was caused by supply restrictions in critical refrigerant gases, R32 and R125, according…

Op-ed Tesla’s stock slump is glimpse of the future of multinational corporations, and it’s not good

Tesla’s Stock Decline Offers Insight into the International Company’s Future

ByMeena Sivarajan

Today, economic nationalism is a worldwide phenomenon that affects big market players like Apple, Starbucks, Tesla, McDonald’s, and Domino’s Pizza, to mention a few. These companies have benefited from free trade and access to international markets and customers. Western firms now operate where geopolitics is increasingly involved in trade, investment, and corporate presence. According to…

Dow Jones on a Wild Ride as Inflation and Earnings Shake Wall Street

Dow Jones on a Wild Ride as Inflation and Earnings Shake Wall Street

ByKaushiki

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated throughout the trading session as investors reacted to new inflation data and a wave of corporate earnings reports that provided mixed signals about the health of the economy. With uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next moves and the financial outlook of major companies, Wall Street remained cautious. Inflation Concerns…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *