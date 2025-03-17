The Karachi Cotton Association has set the official spot rate for grade 3 cotton at 18,219 rupees per maund

The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) has officially confirmed that the spot cost for Grade 3 cotton is 18,219 rupees per maund (40 kg) as of Friday. This rate is the introductory price for cotton trade in Pakistan’s textile sector, impacting domestic and foreign players.

Grade 3 Cotton Specifications:

Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16 inches and a micronaire value ranging from 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), separating it into fine and coarse types. These criteria are critical for textile makers because they define fiber quality, strength, and compatibility for diverse fabric applications.

Market Report Overview:

The KCA’s daily market report for Friday did not include trade rates for major crop types on the open market. The official spot rate established by KCA considerably impacts market dynamics. Cotton dealers, textile mills, and garment makers use these rates to make purchase choices, manage supply chains, and estimate expenses. The shifting margins between grades demonstrate the influence of fiber quality on pricing tactics.

Pakistan is one of the world’s top cotton producers. Therefore, domestic and international textile markets widely watch announcements from the Karachi Cotton Association. Raw cotton’s stability and pricing have a direct impact on export competitiveness, textile production costs, and sector economic expectations. Stay tuned for further updates as the market evolves due to domestic and international cotton trading patterns.